DC vs MI Dream11 prediction: Best picks for Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians match in IPL 2022

After an exciting opening game of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022, Sunday will see the league's first doubleheader at a new stadium in Mumbai. Delhi Capitals (DC) will be taking on host Mumbai Indians (MI) in the second match of IPL 2022.

The Delhi franchise will be missing some key overseas players for their inaugural game, but according to coach Ricky Ponting, this would have no major impact on the team's performance. Skipper Rishabh Pant and coach Ponting will be trying out a few new options with Rovman Powell being the X-factor for them.

As for Mumbai Indians, last year was not their season, but this year, they will be playing on their home surface. There will be a lot of fresh new faces in the squad and Tim David will prove to be an excellent buy and could prove to be a game-changer.

Dream11 Prediction – DC vs MI – IPL 2022

DC vs MI Dream11 Team: Fantasy cricket predictions and tips for IPL 2022

Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Rishabh Pant, Ishan Kishan

Batters: Rovman Powell, Prithvi Shaw, Tim David

All-rounders: Kieron Pollard, Axar Patel

Bowlers: Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Shardul Thakur, Tymal Mills

DC vs MI Probable Playing XIs

Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, Tim Seifert, Rishabh Pant (c & wk), Mandeep Singh, Rovman Powell, Sarfaraz Khan/Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Chetan Sakariya, Khaleel Ahmed

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan (wk), Tilak Varma, Anmolpreet Singh, Tim David, Kieron Pollard, Fabian Allen, Jaydev Unadkat, Mayank Markande, Tymal Mills, Jasprit Bumrah

DC vs MI My Dream11 Playing XI

Rishabh Pant, Ishan Kishan, Rovman Powell, Prithvi Shaw (C), Tim David (VC), Kieron Pollard, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Shardul Thakur, Tymal Mills

Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians Match Details

The match begins at 03:30 PM IST and will take place at Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai on Sunday, March 27, 2022. The live telecast of the match will be on Star Sports Network. The match can be live-streamed on Disney+ Hotstar.

Squads

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (c), Jasprit Bumrah, Suryakumar Yadav, Kieron Pollard, Ishan Kishan, Dewald Brevis, Basil Thampi, Murugan Ashwin, Jaydev Unadkat, Mayank Markande, N Tilak Varma, Sanjay Yadav, Jofra Archer, Daniel Sams, Tymal Mills, Tim David, Riley Meredith, Mohammad Arshad Khan, Anmolpreet Singh, Ramandeep Singh, Rahul Buddhi, Hrithik Shokeen, Arjun Tendulkar, Aryan Juyal, Fabian Allen

Delhi Capitals: Rishabh Pant (c), Prithvi Shaw, Axar Patel, Anrich Nortje, David Warner, Mitch Marsh, Shardul Thakur, Mustafizur Rahman, Kuldeep Yadav, Ashwin Hebbar, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, KS Bharat, Sarfaraz Khan, Mandeep Singh, Syed Khaleel Ahmed, Chetan Sakariya, Lalit Yadav, Ripal Patel, Yash Dhull, Rovman Powell, Pravin Dubey, Lungi Ngidi, Tim Seifert, Vicky Ostwal