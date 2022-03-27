Watch: BCCI felicitates Neeraj Chopra, Manpreet Singh on IPL 2022 opening night

The 15th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) took off on March 26 at the Wankhede stadium in Mumbai with Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) playing against each other.

All BCCI officials were present at the venue to witness the opening night of the tournament along with India's Tokyo Olympics winners in the VIP box.

Also Read | 'Test series ka gussa T20 me nikal raha hai': Fans enjoy KKR debutant Ajinkya Rahane's game against CSK

Before the match began, the BCCI felicitated athletes for their excellent performance at the Olympics that included names like Neeraj Chopra, boxer Lovlina Borgohain and men's hockey team captain Manpreet Singh.

Neeraj Chopra, who won the gold medal in javelin throw received a cheque of Rs 1 crore while Lovlina Borgohain got a cheque of Rs 25 lakhs for winning the bronze medal. Manpreet Singh was presented with a cheque of Rs 1.25 crore.

Those athletes who couldn't attend the ceremony were PV Sindhu, weightlifter Mirabai Chanu and wrestlers Ravi Kumar Dahiya and Bajrang Punia.

As for the match, KKR beat CSK and won by six wickets.