Cobra trailer: Irfan Pathan stars as Interpol agent, check how Suresh Raina and fans reacted

Former Indian pacer Irfan Pathan is all set to make his cinema debut, as the trailer of his first major project 'Cobra' was released recently.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Aug 26, 2022, 11:35 AM IST

Former Indian pacer turned pundit Irfan Pathan is all but set to make his cinema debut, as the trailer of his first major project 'Cobra' was released on August 25, with fans going gaga after seeing Pathan in the role of an Interpol agent. 

The flick is all set to hit theatres on August 31, wherein Irfan will be seen sharing the screen with renowned South Indian actor Chiyaan Vikram and KGF fame Shrinidhi Shetty. Judging by the trailer, the film will be an action-packed thriller and fans on Twitter cannot wait to see Pathan on the big screen. 

The movie directed by Ajay Gnanamuthu already has fans buzzing on social media, partly because cricket fans are waiting to see Irfan Pathan portraying the role of Aslan Yilmaz, who is an Interpol agent in Turkey. 

Pathan's former Indian teammate Suresh Raina led the reaction as he took to Twitter, to congratulate the pacer on his movie debut. 

"So happy for you brother @IrfanPathan  to watch you perform in #Cobra. This looks like a complete action packed film, wishing you & entire cast huge success on this. Can’t wait to watch this one," wrote Raina on Twitter. 

In fact not just Raina, fans also cannot wait to see Pathan making his foray into the cinema industry. 

Check how fans reacted:

Irfan will be seen playing the role of the antagonist in the film. His transition from a cricketer to a commentator has been wonderful and now it remains to be seen how he performs in the world of cinema. 

Recently, the former World Cup winner hogged the limelight, after his troubles with Vistara airlines. Pathan had alleged that the airlines had tried to 'involuntarily downgrade his tickets', and he had a 'bad experience' owing to the 'rude behaviour' of the ground staff. 

