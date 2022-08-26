Cobra trailer: Irfan Pathan stars as Interpol agent, check how Suresh Raina and fans reacted

Irfan Pathan to make his cinema debut with Cobra

Former Indian pacer turned pundit Irfan Pathan is all but set to make his cinema debut, as the trailer of his first major project 'Cobra' was released on August 25, with fans going gaga after seeing Pathan in the role of an Interpol agent.

The flick is all set to hit theatres on August 31, wherein Irfan will be seen sharing the screen with renowned South Indian actor Chiyaan Vikram and KGF fame Shrinidhi Shetty. Judging by the trailer, the film will be an action-packed thriller and fans on Twitter cannot wait to see Pathan on the big screen.

The movie directed by Ajay Gnanamuthu already has fans buzzing on social media, partly because cricket fans are waiting to see Irfan Pathan portraying the role of Aslan Yilmaz, who is an Interpol agent in Turkey.

READ| Cobra trailer: Chiyaan Vikram dazzles the screen in different avatars, battles with Irfan Pathan

Pathan's former Indian teammate Suresh Raina led the reaction as he took to Twitter, to congratulate the pacer on his movie debut.

"So happy for you brother @IrfanPathan to watch you perform in #Cobra. This looks like a complete action packed film, wishing you & entire cast huge success on this. Can’t wait to watch this one," wrote Raina on Twitter.

So happy for you brother @IrfanPathan to watch you perform in #Cobra. This looks like a complete action packed film, wishing you & entire cast huge success on this. Can’t wait to watch this one pic.twitter.com/UZiaiJMsYq — Suresh Raina(@ImRaina) August 26, 2022

In fact not just Raina, fans also cannot wait to see Pathan making his foray into the cinema industry.

Check how fans reacted:

What a pleasant surprise to see my old friend @IrfanPathan in this film.



Easily one of the handsomest players out there in #TeamIndia colours in his playing days!

Now lighting it up on another kind of screen



Good luck Irfan #Cobrahttps://t.co/VcTY1rEkH7 — atul kasbekar (@atulkasbekar) August 26, 2022

Kya baat hai. Wish you a rocking debut! — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) August 26, 2022

jabardast.. Ise kehte hai movie — KRISHNA KUMAR (@KRISHNA87971399) August 26, 2022

Irfan Pathan is doing movies now. Starting with Chiyaan Vikram. Wow.https://t.co/fEbeJEOoTK — Samir Makwana (@shadez) August 25, 2022

READ| Irfan Pathan hits out at Vistara airlines for 'rude behavior' and 'bad experience', check response

Irfan will be seen playing the role of the antagonist in the film. His transition from a cricketer to a commentator has been wonderful and now it remains to be seen how he performs in the world of cinema.

Recently, the former World Cup winner hogged the limelight, after his troubles with Vistara airlines. Pathan had alleged that the airlines had tried to 'involuntarily downgrade his tickets', and he had a 'bad experience' owing to the 'rude behaviour' of the ground staff.