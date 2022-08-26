Cobra trailer: Chiyaan Vikram dazzles the screen in different avatars, battles with Irfan Pathan

Cobra

The trailer of Chiyaan Vikram starrer Cobra is out and it carries huge expectations from the fans and the industry. Directed by Ajay Gnanamuthu, Chiyaan Vikram starrer 'Cobra' also stars 'KGF' actress Srinidhi Shetty. The trailer of the A R Rahman musical had been launched in a grand way, and the fans of Vikram cherished it like a feast. Produced by Lalit Kumar. The film is being released across Tamil Nadu by Udayanidhi Stalin's Red Giant Movies.

A grand trailer launch happened at a multiplex in Chennai. The event was graced by Vikram, Srinidhi Shetty, Meenakshi Govindarajan, Mrinalini Ravi, and Vikram's son, actor Dhruv Vikram. Popular cricketer Irfan Pathan also marks his debut in films with Cobra. He looks promising as an evil baddie, and his moments with Vikram are high points of the trailer.

During the press meet, Actor Dhruv Vikram said, “I feel honoured and proud to have participated in this event. I will attend this function as a fan even if not as an actor. Three years ago, when 'Cobra' started, I asked my father, what is special about 'Cobra'? I asked. He told me, "Ajay's vision, creative screenplay. During this period it has become rare for a film to run more than a day in theatres. This film will change that,” he said. Dhruv further added, "I think 'Cobra' will get fans' support as both Ajay and Abba have given their soul in this film. Abba has worked harder to make director Ajay's vision possible on screen."

Actress Srinidhi Shetty said, “One of my dreams was to work with Chiyaan Vikram. Now, with Cobra, it has been fulfilled. I am thankful to director Ajay Gnanamuthu and producer Lalit Kumar for this." Shetty further added, "Vikram sir's co-operation during the shoot was unforgettable. I would also like to express my gratitude to the technicians and actors who worked with me in my Tamil debut film. Cobra will release in cinemas on August 31.