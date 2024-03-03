BCCI chief selector Ajit Agarkar was furious with Shreyas Iyer for....

In the past week, there has been significant buzz surrounding the exclusion of Ishan Kishan and Shreyas Iyer from the BCCI's latest annual contract list. Both players have been key figures in the BCCI's plans over the past year, participating in important events and representing the Indian cricket team until recently. Kishan was part of the squad that toured South Africa before taking a break, while Iyer played in the first two Tests against England before being dropped.

The decision to exclude Kishan and Iyer is believed to be linked to their reluctance to participate in domestic cricket. Kishan trained with Hardik Pandya during his break but did not play in Ranji Trophy matches for his state team, Jharkhand. Similarly, Iyer missed a Ranji Trophy game for Mumbai, citing fitness issues. However, a report in the Indian Express suggests that the NCA report on Iyer contradicts his claim of being unfit.

Numerous reports have alleged that Shreyas Iyer participated in a pre-IPL camp for the Kolkata Knight Riders during this period. Iyer serves as the captain of KKR. According to a report by Revsportz, BCCI chief selector Ajit Agarkar was incensed upon learning that Iyer was attending an IPL camp despite having previously complained of a back issue. It is the responsibility of the BCCI selectors to make recommendations regarding the final contract list.

"Shreyas Iyer and Ishan Kishan were not considered for the annual contracts in this round of recommendations," the BCCI said in its release while announcing the Annual Player Contracts for Team India (Senior Men) for the 2023-24 season (October 1st, 2023 to September 30th, 2024).

"The BCCI has recommended that all athletes give precedence to participating in domestic cricket during periods when they are not representing the national team," it added.

Shreyas Iyer, currently not in favor with the Indian team, is determined to demonstrate his skills and prove himself as he makes his return to domestic cricket. Having fully recovered from groin and back injuries, he will play a crucial role for Mumbai in the upcoming Ranji Trophy semifinal against Tamil Nadu. Iyer's participation will be essential, especially against Tamil Nadu's strong spin attack, which has been a significant asset for them this season.

