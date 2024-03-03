Twitter
Headlines

This Bigg Boss 16 inmate reportedly rejected Ektaa Kapoor's offer of Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 due to intimate scenes

Flipkart to take on Paytm, Amazon Pay, Google Pay, PhonePe with it’s new UPI service

PM Narendra Modi to visit 12 states in ten-day tour, check schedule

Shreyas Iyer fails to deliver on his return to domestic cricket after central contract snub, dismissed for....

Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor dance to Kesariya with Akash Ambani, Shloka Mehta at Ambani pre-wedding bash, video goes viral

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

This Bigg Boss 16 inmate reportedly rejected Ektaa Kapoor's offer of Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 due to intimate scenes

Flipkart to take on Paytm, Amazon Pay, Google Pay, PhonePe with it’s new UPI service

PM Narendra Modi to visit 12 states in ten-day tour, check schedule

Ayurvedic drinks to improve blood circulation and prevent stroke

8 animals that die after giving birth

Batters to score century in T20 World Cup

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Ranveer-Deepika shine, Shah Rukh-Salman twin in black at Anant Ambani's pre-wedding bash day 2

'Hottest parents-to-be' Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh share stunning pics from Anant Ambani-Radhika's pre-wedding bash

Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn, Nysa Devgan, John Abraham arrive at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding bash

Israel-Hamas War: Joe Biden Says US Military To Airdrop Food And Supplies Into Gaza

Gautam Gambhir Quits Politics Says, 'Need To Focus On Cricket Commitments' Asks BJP To Relieve Him

Spanish Tourist Gang-Raped During Bike Tour With Husband In India's Jharkhand

This Bigg Boss 16 inmate reportedly rejected Ektaa Kapoor's offer of Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 due to intimate scenes

Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor dance to Kesariya with Akash Ambani, Shloka Mehta at Ambani pre-wedding bash, video goes viral

Paresh Pahuja reacts to Operation Valentine's comparison with Hrithik-Deepika’s Fighter: ‘Mujhe toh bahut…’ | Exclusive

HomeCricket

Cricket

Shreyas Iyer fails to deliver on his return to domestic cricket after central contract snub, dismissed for....

Iyer was excluded from BCCI's annual retainership for the 2023/24 season due to his refusal to comply with the board's directive to participate in domestic cricket.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Mar 03, 2024, 04:09 PM IST

article-main
Shreyas Iyer
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Shreyas Iyer's highly anticipated return to action, following his release from the Indian Test team and amidst the ongoing BCCI contract controversy, ended on a disappointing note. The middle-order batsman was dismissed for just three runs off eight balls in the Ranji Trophy semifinal match between Mumbai and Tamil Nadu at the Sharad Pawar Cricket Academy BKC in Mumbai on Sunday.

Iyer entered the crease after Sai Kishore removed Mumbai captain Ajinkya Rahane for only 19 runs, continuing the veteran India cricketer's poor form in the tournament. Facing a bouncer from Sandeep Warrier, Tamil Nadu seemed determined to exploit Iyer's vulnerabilities. In the following over, Iyer attempted to take on Warrier by charging down the track, but the pacer adjusted his length, causing Iyer to play onto his stumps.

Earlier in the week, Iyer was excluded from BCCI's annual retainership for the 2023/24 season due to his refusal to comply with the board's directive to participate in domestic cricket after being dropped from the Indian Test team during the series against England. Despite being expected to represent Mumbai in the Ranji Trophy league matches, Iyer missed those games due to back spasms.

The confusion arose when reports revealed that the National Cricket Academy had declared him fit to play for Mumbai, which angered the BCCI selection committee as Iyer was later seen at the Kolkata Knight Riders Academy in Mumbai.

Despite recovering from his injury at the KKR camp, Iyer made himself available for selection for the semifinal game against Tamil Nadu, but it was too late for the 29-year-old. He will now seek redemption in the second innings of the match and potentially in the Ranji Trophy final if Mumbai qualifies.

Looking ahead, Iyer is set to feature in the upcoming IPL 2024 season where he will lead the Kolkata Knight Riders.

Also Read| Gujarat Titans' INR 3.6 crore signee meets with bike accident ahead of IPL 2024

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Weather update: Rain lashes parts of Delhi-NCR, more showers expected today

Doctors pull out cockroach from lungs of man struggling with severe breathing issues

NSE to conduct special live trading session today; check timings, schedule

Meet woman, heiress to Rs 7000 crore business empire, competing with Mukesh Ambani, Ratan Tata in...

Pakistani group hacks Burger Singh website, company's reaction leaves internet in stitches

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Ranveer-Deepika shine, Shah Rukh-Salman twin in black at Anant Ambani's pre-wedding bash day 2

'Hottest parents-to-be' Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh share stunning pics from Anant Ambani-Radhika's pre-wedding bash

Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn, Nysa Devgan, John Abraham arrive at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding bash

From Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh to Yami Gautam-Aditya Dhar, 5 celeb couples set to embrace parenthood in 2024

Streaming This Week: Sunflower Season 2, Maamla Legal Hai, The Impossible Heir, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE