Gujarat Titans' INR 3.6 crore signee meets with bike accident ahead of IPL 2024

Twitter
Headlines

This Bigg Boss 16 inmate reportedly rejected Ektaa Kapoor's offer of Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 due to intimate scenes

Flipkart to take on Paytm, Amazon Pay, Google Pay, PhonePe with it’s new UPI service

PM Narendra Modi to visit 12 states in ten-day tour, check schedule

Shreyas Iyer fails to deliver on his return to domestic cricket after central contract snub, dismissed for....

Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor dance to Kesariya with Akash Ambani, Shloka Mehta at Ambani pre-wedding bash, video goes viral

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

This Bigg Boss 16 inmate reportedly rejected Ektaa Kapoor's offer of Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 due to intimate scenes

Flipkart to take on Paytm, Amazon Pay, Google Pay, PhonePe with it’s new UPI service

PM Narendra Modi to visit 12 states in ten-day tour, check schedule

Ayurvedic drinks to improve blood circulation and prevent stroke

8 animals that die after giving birth

Batters to score century in T20 World Cup

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Ranveer-Deepika shine, Shah Rukh-Salman twin in black at Anant Ambani's pre-wedding bash day 2

'Hottest parents-to-be' Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh share stunning pics from Anant Ambani-Radhika's pre-wedding bash

Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn, Nysa Devgan, John Abraham arrive at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding bash

Israel-Hamas War: Joe Biden Says US Military To Airdrop Food And Supplies Into Gaza

Gautam Gambhir Quits Politics Says, 'Need To Focus On Cricket Commitments' Asks BJP To Relieve Him

Spanish Tourist Gang-Raped During Bike Tour With Husband In India's Jharkhand

This Bigg Boss 16 inmate reportedly rejected Ektaa Kapoor's offer of Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 due to intimate scenes

Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor dance to Kesariya with Akash Ambani, Shloka Mehta at Ambani pre-wedding bash, video goes viral

Paresh Pahuja reacts to Operation Valentine's comparison with Hrithik-Deepika’s Fighter: ‘Mujhe toh bahut…’ | Exclusive

HomeCricket

Cricket

Gujarat Titans' INR 3.6 crore signee meets with bike accident ahead of IPL 2024

The 21-year-old was on his Kawasaki superbike when he lost control and collided with another motorbike.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Mar 03, 2024, 03:57 PM IST

article-main
X/Screengrab
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Gujarat Titans' latest addition, Robin Minz, was involved in an accident while riding his sports bike on Saturday. 

The 21-year-old was on his Kawasaki superbike when he lost control and collided with another motorbike. Minz sustained injuries to his right knee and is currently being monitored for his recovery.

“He lost control when his bike came in contact with another bike. Nothing serious at the moment and he is currently under observation," Mina's father Francis told News18.

It has been reported that Robin Minz's bike was severely damaged in crash, forcing the wicketkeeper-batter to postpone his plans of joining GT's training camp ahead of IPL 2024.

GT captain Shubman Gill met with Minz's father at the Ranchi airport earlier this week following India's 4th Test win against England. A video of Gill speaking to Minz's father and taking a picture with him quickly went viral on social media.

Minz's father works as a security guard at the Birsa Munda Airport.

Robin Minz made history as the first tribal cricketer to play in the Indian Premier League after being acquired by GT for a staggering Rs 3.6 crore at the IPL 2024 auction in December.

He was showcasing his talent in the Col CK Nayudu Trophy for Jharkhand, where he scored an impressive 137 runs in the team's first innings total of 362 against Karnataka. Despite the match ending in a draw, Karnataka advanced to the semi-finals due to their first innings lead.

Also read| Viral: Wrestler Sangeeta Phogat lifts Yuzvendra Chahal, spins him, watch video

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Weather update: Rain lashes parts of Delhi-NCR, more showers expected today

Doctors pull out cockroach from lungs of man struggling with severe breathing issues

NSE to conduct special live trading session today; check timings, schedule

Meet woman, heiress to Rs 7000 crore business empire, competing with Mukesh Ambani, Ratan Tata in...

Pakistani group hacks Burger Singh website, company's reaction leaves internet in stitches

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Ranveer-Deepika shine, Shah Rukh-Salman twin in black at Anant Ambani's pre-wedding bash day 2

'Hottest parents-to-be' Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh share stunning pics from Anant Ambani-Radhika's pre-wedding bash

Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn, Nysa Devgan, John Abraham arrive at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding bash

From Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh to Yami Gautam-Aditya Dhar, 5 celeb couples set to embrace parenthood in 2024

Streaming This Week: Sunflower Season 2, Maamla Legal Hai, The Impossible Heir, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE