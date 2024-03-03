Gujarat Titans' INR 3.6 crore signee meets with bike accident ahead of IPL 2024

Gujarat Titans' latest addition, Robin Minz, was involved in an accident while riding his sports bike on Saturday.

The 21-year-old was on his Kawasaki superbike when he lost control and collided with another motorbike. Minz sustained injuries to his right knee and is currently being monitored for his recovery.

“He lost control when his bike came in contact with another bike. Nothing serious at the moment and he is currently under observation," Mina's father Francis told News18.

It has been reported that Robin Minz's bike was severely damaged in crash, forcing the wicketkeeper-batter to postpone his plans of joining GT's training camp ahead of IPL 2024.

GT captain Shubman Gill met with Minz's father at the Ranchi airport earlier this week following India's 4th Test win against England. A video of Gill speaking to Minz's father and taking a picture with him quickly went viral on social media.

Minz's father works as a security guard at the Birsa Munda Airport.

Robin Minz made history as the first tribal cricketer to play in the Indian Premier League after being acquired by GT for a staggering Rs 3.6 crore at the IPL 2024 auction in December.

He was showcasing his talent in the Col CK Nayudu Trophy for Jharkhand, where he scored an impressive 137 runs in the team's first innings total of 362 against Karnataka. Despite the match ending in a draw, Karnataka advanced to the semi-finals due to their first innings lead.

