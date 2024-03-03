Twitter
Headlines

Meet first woman sniper of Border Security Force, she is from...

Rahul Gandhi slams Centre in railway policy, says, 'Trust in Modi is guarantee of...'

Bhojpuri singer Pawan Singh, BJP's pick for Asansol, says can't contest Lok Sabha elections because...

Viral: Wrestler Sangeeta Phogat lifts Yuzvendra Chahal, spins him, watch video

India’s most educated man with 20 degrees, cracked UPSC exam twice, quit IAS job to become…

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet first woman sniper of Border Security Force, she is from...

India’s most educated man with 20 degrees, cracked UPSC exam twice, quit IAS job to become…

Marksheet of IAS Anudeep Durishetty, who scored highest marks in UPSC history, goes viral; check his marks

Shah Jahan's unfinished dream: The black Taj Mahal

Richest dog in the world, his worth is...

8 giants from ocean world

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Ranveer-Deepika shine, Shah Rukh-Salman twin in black at Anant Ambani's pre-wedding bash day 2

'Hottest parents-to-be' Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh share stunning pics from Anant Ambani-Radhika's pre-wedding bash

Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn, Nysa Devgan, John Abraham arrive at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding bash

Israel-Hamas War: Joe Biden Says US Military To Airdrop Food And Supplies Into Gaza

Gautam Gambhir Quits Politics Says, 'Need To Focus On Cricket Commitments' Asks BJP To Relieve Him

Spanish Tourist Gang-Raped During Bike Tour With Husband In India's Jharkhand

Meet Amitabh, Dharmendra’s co-star, son of driver, who once slept in gutters, later became Bollywood’s top villain

Crew: Kriti Sanon's hot avatar in teaser of Badshah, Diljit Dosanjh's 'Naina' leaves fans excited

Diljit Dosanjh makes Kareena Kapoor blush, show-off her thumkas at Ambani pre-wedding bash: ‘Hogi Rihanna, Beyonce…’

HomeSports

Sports

Viral: Wrestler Sangeeta Phogat lifts Yuzvendra Chahal, spins him, watch video

Yuzvendra Chahal and wrestler Sangeeta Phogat shared a light-hearted moment during the Jhalak Dikhla Jaa party and the video of their banter has gone viral on social media.

Latest News

Aditya Bhatia

Updated : Mar 03, 2024, 01:55 PM IST

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal and wrestler Sangeeta Phogat shared a fun moment at the Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa wrap-up party, with a video of their playful banter going viral. In the video, Phogat playfully lifted Chahal on her back and spun him around, prompting the cricketer to request her to stop as he felt dizzy. Chahal's wife, Dhanashree Verma, is a finalist on the dance reality show, and he had earlier urged fans to vote for her.

Meanwhile, Aakash Chopra, a former India opener, expressed surprise at Chahal's exclusion from the BCCI's central contracts. Chopra speculated that the omission suggests the selection committee is exploring other options. He highlighted the absence of key players like Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Shikhar Dhawan, and even Deepak Hooda, but found Chahal's exclusion particularly noteworthy.

In contrast, skipper Rohit Sharma and star batter Virat Kohli retained their positions in the top bracket of centrally-contracted players. Notably, Ishan Kishan and Shreyas Iyer were omitted due to their failure to adhere to the directive to participate in the Ranji Trophy.

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Photos of Radhika Merchant bonding with Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani, Isha Ambani's daughter Aadiya go viral

Watch: Kane Williamson’s 'rare' run out after mid-pitch collision, first time in...

Who is the owner of Delhi's Connaught Place? Who collects the rent which runs into crores?

Shehbaz Sharif voted Pakistan's Prime Minister for a second time

This star kid failed as hero, had no work for 4 years, killed 3 in drunk driving accident, never went to jail because...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Ranveer-Deepika shine, Shah Rukh-Salman twin in black at Anant Ambani's pre-wedding bash day 2

'Hottest parents-to-be' Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh share stunning pics from Anant Ambani-Radhika's pre-wedding bash

Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn, Nysa Devgan, John Abraham arrive at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding bash

From Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh to Yami Gautam-Aditya Dhar, 5 celeb couples set to embrace parenthood in 2024

Streaming This Week: Sunflower Season 2, Maamla Legal Hai, The Impossible Heir, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE