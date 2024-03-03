Viral: Wrestler Sangeeta Phogat lifts Yuzvendra Chahal, spins him, watch video

Yuzvendra Chahal and wrestler Sangeeta Phogat shared a light-hearted moment during the Jhalak Dikhla Jaa party and the video of their banter has gone viral on social media.

Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal and wrestler Sangeeta Phogat shared a fun moment at the Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa wrap-up party, with a video of their playful banter going viral. In the video, Phogat playfully lifted Chahal on her back and spun him around, prompting the cricketer to request her to stop as he felt dizzy. Chahal's wife, Dhanashree Verma, is a finalist on the dance reality show, and he had earlier urged fans to vote for her.

Meanwhile, Aakash Chopra, a former India opener, expressed surprise at Chahal's exclusion from the BCCI's central contracts. Chopra speculated that the omission suggests the selection committee is exploring other options. He highlighted the absence of key players like Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Shikhar Dhawan, and even Deepak Hooda, but found Chahal's exclusion particularly noteworthy.

In contrast, skipper Rohit Sharma and star batter Virat Kohli retained their positions in the top bracket of centrally-contracted players. Notably, Ishan Kishan and Shreyas Iyer were omitted due to their failure to adhere to the directive to participate in the Ranji Trophy.