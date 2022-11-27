Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeCricket

Afghanistan signs five year agreement with UAE, will play 3 T20I against each other annually

Afghanistan Cricket Board have signed a five-year agreement with Emirates Cricket Board, and the two nations will play 3 T20Is annually.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Nov 27, 2022, 01:59 PM IST

Afghanistan signs five year agreement with UAE, will play 3 T20I against each other annually
Afghanistan sign five year agreement with UAE

Afghanistan Cricket Board have come to a five-year mutual agreement with the Emirates Cricket Board, which will see the two nation's cricket teams play against each other annually in three T20I contests. The Afghanistan cricket team will play their home fixtures at UAE's world-class venues, while the Emirates board will also provide the Afghanistan team with logistic support. 

In return, the UAE side will gain much-needed exposure, as they continue to take steps to become a cricketing superpower. UAE also hosted the Asia Cup 2022, but failed to reach the group stage of the competition. 

They also competed at the T20 World Cup qualifiers, but again failed to make it beyond the qualifying rounds. In order to gain exposure, they have struck an agreement with Afghanistan who have become one of the rising superpowers in the world of cricket. 

READ| 'Sanju Samson was dropped despite playing well..': Wasim Jaffer reveals Team India's achilles heel

However, the Afghanistan team have been forced to play their home fixtures outside of their country due to logistic issues, lack of world-class infrastructure, and security concerns. 

They have previously played their home games in Sharjah, from 2010-16, followed by Greater Noida (2017) and Dehradun (2018-19). However, the agreement with UAE would enable Afghanistan to play their home fixtures at UAE's world-class infrastructure venues. 

Also, the Emirates Cricket Board will provide valuable logistic support to the Afghanistan Cricket Board, including visa assistance and office space.

READ| IND vs NZ: After Suryakumar Yadav, Sanju Samson also helps ground staff; Rajasthan Royals react

In an official statement, Naseeb Khan, CEO, Afghanistan Cricket Board, acknowledged the cooperation between both countries and expressed his confidence that this agreement will be fruitful, and serve to greatly benefit future goals and ambitions.

"Both the Emirates and Afghanistan Cricket Boards enjoy long, cordial relations, and we are happy to support the ACB in ensuring that they have a home for their cricket."

"We are also thankful to Afghanistan Cricket Board for agreeing to play T20 internationals against UAE Team each year. This will provide our UAE team with the invaluable exposure and help in their development," said Mubashshir Usmani, General Secretary, Emirates Cricket Board.

With inputs from IANS

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
In Pics: Incessant rainfall brings Delhi to standstill with waterlogging at several places
Viral Photos of the Day: Ajay Devgn-Kajol give couple goals at Drishyam 2 premiere, Nora Fatehi looks hot in saree
Ducati Diavel V4 with new looks and engine revealed, to launch in India soon
OP Sharma passes away: Know everything about the popular magician
Toyota Innova Hycross makes India debut, bookings open ahead of launch
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 526 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for November 27
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.