Meet Mahesh Shirodkar, Ratan Tata-backed founder, once worked for Rs 30 per day, now runs multi-crore company

Ratan Tata - Mahesh Shirodkar (L-R)

Ratan Tata-backed Mailit, technology-driven mailroom management, and logistics company was founded by Mahesh Shirodkar in 1987 in Mumbai. Mailit is a venture of Shirodkar Cargo Services Pvt Ltd. Mahesh Shirodkar, a self-made man, had a humble journey to come this far. He started his entrepreneurial journey and made it big with sheer hard work and passion.

Mahesh Shirodkar's journey began with a daily wage of just Rs 30 at Tata Motors in the 1980s. Shirodkar started his career as a mail room delivery boy for Tata Motors. Even then, Mahesh Shirodkar's dedication towards success saw him rise through the ranks and soon he was managing the complete operation of intra-office mail deliveries within the Tata Group of companies.

He then founded Mailit in 1987, aiming to build India's first digitally Integrated logistics & Mailroom Solutions (IL&MS) platform, fetching consolidation, improved efficiency, and visibility to a fragmented marketplace.

Mailit plans to establish 500 Mailrooms across India in addition to establishing fully mechanised Warehouses & Distribution Centers in the next 5 years.

As for Mahesh Shirodkar, no information is available about his salary and net worth in the public domain. However, the total revenue of Mailit is $6.2M reportedly which is over Rs 51 crore.

At the time, speaking about Ratan Tata’s investment, Mahesh Shirodkar, Founder & CMD of Mailit said, "We are truly thankful to Shri Ratan Tata for showing faith in us and investing in Mailit. It opens up a wider growth prospect for us and we intend to scale up the operations across geographies. With our state-of-the-art operations and trained professionals backed by the use of the most innovative technologies available today, Mailit expects an upward trajectory from here on."

Ratan Tata has backed many companies including Snapdeal, Kaaryah, Bluestone, CarDekho, DogSpot, and Urban Ladder, among others.