Step inside Bharat Gaurav Deluxe AC Tourist Train with mini library, fine dining: Check features, routes, other details

The Indian Railways just recently launched the brand new Bharat Gaurav Deluxe AC Tourist Train. A video showing off the beautiful ambiance of the train was shared by the Ministry of Railways on their Twitter account which gave users a peek into the facilities they can enjoy in the Bharat Gaurav Deluxe AC Tourist Train.

The Bharat Gaurav Deluxe AC Tourist Train was flagged off on March 21 (Tuesday), in New Delhi. The train is all set to take tourists across northeastern states as part of the theme 'North East Discovery: Beyond Guwahati'.

In the video shared by the Ministry of Railways, one can see the interior of the luxury train. The Bharat Gaurav Deluxe AC Tourist Train is complete with a fine dining restaurant and a mini library. The amenities are for all passengers to enjoy as they journey across the northeastern states.

The interior of the train is cream and white-coloured with some intricate woodwork which gives it a luxurious touch. The berth of the Bharat Gaurav Deluxe AC Tourist Train looks spacious and passengers also have a chance to sit across from their berth on a beige couch.

Sharing the tweet, the Ministry of Railways wrote, "'North-East Discovery' #BharatGaurav Deluxe AC Tourist Train is equipped with state-of-the-art passenger amenities like Mini Library, Fine Dining Restaurant, to ensure a memorable journey to the passengers."

The Bharat Gaurav Deluxe AC Tourist Train has two berths in each compartment, equipped with large chairs and tables for passengers to eat their food comfortably. The mini-library, as shown in the video, has several books about Indian culture, art, and travel.

The Bharat Gaurav Deluxe AC Tourist Train can take passengers on a 15-day journey covering cities like Guwahati, Sivasagar, Agartala, and Udaipur in Tripura, Jorhat, and Kaziranga in Assam, Unakoti, Dimapur and Kohima in Nagaland and Cherapunji and Shillong in Meghalaya.

The Bharat Gaurav Deluxe AC Tourist Train has seats in two types of class- First AC and Second AC and can house 156 passengers.