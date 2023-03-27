Meet Ghanshyam Khandelwal, started with selling oil at ancestral shop, now runs a company with Rs 5,500 crore turnover

Ghanshyam Khandelwal

Completing any work with 100% dedication yields the best results. This statement was proved true by an oil businessman from Bareilly who started a small shop selling mustard oil but soon went on to reach Rs 5,500 crore. We are speaking about Bareilly's BL Ghanshyam Khandelwal, Chairman of Agro Industries (B.L. Agro Industries Ltd).

Whenever he speaks about his journey, Ghanshyam Khandelwal gets emotional. Ghanshyam Khandelwal says it was in the year 1972 when he used to study in college. During his studies, he also used to sit at his ancestral shop. Ghanshyam Khandelwal used to sit at his ancestral shop selling mustard oil in Shyamganj which is a market in Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh.

At the ancestral shop, all types of edible oil were sold, however, mustard oil was in the most demand. Ghanshyam Khandelwal used to think at the time that if the business kept booming like that, he will be able to achieve something big. At that time, he was doing B.Sc. from Bareilly College.

Ghanshyam Khandelwal says that in those days the situation was not like today. There was a great scarcity of food and drink in the country. People would strive to buy what was available without checking the quality of the product. In such a situation, he envisioned a company known for its quality. At that time, he saw huge potential in mustard oil among all edible oils.

In 1981, Ghanshyam Khandelwal went to Delhi and after understanding the trade, started a new shop in the year 1983. After this, in 1984, the foundation of the first factory was laid in Madhobari. This factory was for the packaging of mustard oil. Mustard oil used to come from the oil mill in Rajasthan. At the factory, it was filtered and packed. Finally, in 1986, the brand Bail Kolhu was registered.

When Bail Kolhu became a brand, the trust of the customers increased. After this, in 1990, a consumer pack of mustard oil was introduced. Packing started in tins of 200 ml to half a litre, one litre, two-litre, five-liter, and 15 kg.

When the name was established in edible oils, BL Agro started FMCG products under the brand Nourish. With this brand name, the company started the work of pulses, rice, flour, maida, semolina, porridge, dry fruits, etc. It also got a good response from the market. As of now the turnover of BL Agro Group has reached Rs 5,500 crore.

Currently, Ghanshyam Khandelwal continues to be the group's chairman, but his son Ashish Khandelwal is running the company. Ashish is currently the Managing Director of the company.