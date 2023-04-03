Viral! Netizens notice Aishwarya Rai in Salman Khan-Shah Rukh Khan's photo with Zendaya-Tom Holland: 'Expensive picture'

Credit: Instant Bollywood/Instagram

Recently, Bollywood and Hollywood celebs attended the star-studded launch of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre in Mumbai, the photos and videos from the event have been doing rounds on social media.

In one of the photos, Salman Khan, and Shah Rukh Khan can be seen posing with pose with Tom Holland and Zendaya. However, what caught everyone’s attention in the photo was Aishwarya Rai with her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan in the background. Netizens reacted to the picture, and one of them wrote, “Aish ko v puchh lo pichhe khadi h (Could have asked Aish, she is standing behind).” The second one said, “Legends only notice Aish and her daughter.” The third person commented, “Salman Bhai Aishwarya.”

The fourth one called it, “expensive photo.” The fifth person mentioned, “I can see Aishwarya too.” The sixth one said, “started from Aish and ended at Salman.” NMACC has brought the world's talented artists together. The centre was inaugurated on March 31 and had a grand opening ceremony. Stars like Rajinikanth, Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Aishwarya Rai with Aaradhya, Hrithik Roshan, Saif Ali Khan-Kareena Kapoor, and several others.

Speaking about the stars in the epic photo, Shah Rukh Khan was last seen in the blockbuster Pathaan. He will next be seen in Atlee's Jawan with Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara. Salman was last seen making a cameo appearance in Pathaan. He will soon be seen in the much-awaited film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, releasing on Eid (April 21), followed by Tiger 3 on Diwali. Tom Holland and Zendaya were last seen together in Spider-Man No Way Home.

Spider-Man star Tom Holland, who was attending the event with his girlfriend and fellow actor Zendaa, shared a few snapshots of unseen, candid moments from the night. On Sunday morning, Tom took to Instagram to share a bunch of pictures from the event. Taking to Instagram Stories, Tom shared a candid picture of himself shaking hands with Mukesh Ambani, the host of the event. He also shared pictures of his look and other inside pics from the venue.

Read|Aryan Khan ignores Ananya Panday at NMACC? Netizens say 'getting ignored by SRK's son is her new struggle'