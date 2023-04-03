Aryan Khan ignores Ananya Panday at NMACC? Netizens say 'getting ignored by SRK's son is her new struggle'

Credit: Instant Bollywood/Instagram

Bollywood and Hollywood stars including Shah Rukh Khan, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra, Gigi Hadid, Tom Holland, Kajol, Rekha and others recently attended the opening of NMACC (Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre) in Mumbai.

Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan, Ananya Panday, Janhvi Kapoor, Nysa Devgn, Orry were also seen at the event. In one of the viral videos, Aryan can be seen standing with Gauri Khan, Suhana and Ananya. However, what grabbed everyone’s attention was Aryan Khan ignoring Ananya Panday in the clip. One of the social media users wrote, “getting ignored by aryan khan is her new struggle... so sad rn .”

The second one said, “Ignore pe ignore ho rahi hai fir bhi saram nahi ha (she is getting ignored again and again, still don’t feel ashamed.” The third person commented, “This time Ananya ignored Aryan they are friends but itna show off nahi karate i think.”

For the unversed, The Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) has been inaugurated in Mumbai on Friday, March 31. The cultural centre promises to be a multi-faceted venue that honours art and culture, bringing together the best of India and the world. The grand opening ceremony was a star-studded affair with celebrities such as Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas, Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani, and Saif Ali Khan-Kareena Kapoor Khan among others in attendance.

Spider-Man star Tom Holland, who was attending the event with his girlfriend and fellow actor Zendaa, shared a few snapshots of unseen, candid moments from the night. On Sunday morning, Tom took to Instagram to share a bunch of pictures from the event. Taking to Instagram Stories, Tom shared a candid picture of himself shaking hands with Mukesh Ambani, the host of the event. He also shared pictures of his look and other inside pics from the venue.