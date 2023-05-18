Vipul Shah says The Kerala Story's box office success is audience's 'befitting reply' to those calling it propaganda

A still from The Kerala Story

The makers of the recently-released Hindi film The Kerala Story held a press conference in Mumbai on Wednesday afternoon. The press conference was attended by the film’s star cast, director, as well as producer and creative director Vipul Shah, who took the occasion to say that the film’s box office success is the audience’s response to those criticising the film.

The Kerala Story is based on the brainwashing and religious conversion of four women from Kerala by terror group ISIS. The film was criticised for its inaccurate claims and labelled ‘propaganda’ by Kerala CM as well as several opposition leaders nationwide. There were calls and court cases demanding a ban as well. Despite that, the film has grossed Rs 200 crore in 13 days.

Speaking at the press conference, producer Vipul Shah addressed the film’s success as well as the opposition and said, “The film has had a wonderful journey but a long journey is still ahead. There were a lot of allegations against us too. They called us a propaganda film and what not. But the audience has given a reply to all that. The way the audience has accepted and appreciated the film and the love it has been given, it is a fitting reply to all those allegations.”

Vipul Shah claimed that over one crore people in the country have watched the film and also addressed those who have watched its pirated versions. He said, “I think over one crore people have watched this film in 12 days. But our country’s population is 142 crore and one crore is a very small part of that. This film should be watched by every citizen of our country with their family. I think 5-10 must have watched the pirated version as well. I would request them to be the voice of these girls and watch this film. This is happening all over our country. That is why it is our responsibility to watch this film and be the voice of these girls.”

Directed by Sudipto Sen, The Kerala Story stars Adah Sharma, Yogita Bihani, Siddhi Idnani, and Sonia Balani. The film is running successfully in theatres nationswide.