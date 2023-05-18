The Kerala Story box office collection: Adah Sharma's crosses Rs 200 crore worldwide in 13 days

File Photo

The Kerala Story, directed by Sudipto Sen and starring Adah Sharma, on Wednesday, became the second highest-grossing Hindi film of the year after beating Ranbir Kapoor’s Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar and Salman Khan’s Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.

As per Sacnilk.com report, the film collected Rs 200 crore worldwide and Rs 164 crore in India in just 13 days. Taran Adarsh tweeted, "#TheKeralaStory maintains a STRONG GRIP… Crosses *Week 1* biz [₹ 81.14 cr] in *6 days* of *Week 2*… Should hit ₹ 200 cr in Weekend 3… [Week 2] Fri 12.35 cr, Sat 19.50 cr, Sun 23.75 cr, Mon 10.30 cr, Tue 9.65 cr, Wed 7.90 cr. Total: ₹ 164.59 cr. #India biz. #Boxoffice."

The highest-grossing Hindi film of 2023 is Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan. On Wednesday, trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted, “The Kerala Story is now the second highest grossing Hindi film of 2023… Overtakes TJMM (Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar) and KBKJ (Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan) to claim the second spot… [Week 2] Friday ₹12.35 crore, Saturday ₹19.50 crore, Sunday ₹23.75 crore, Monday ₹10.30 crore, Tuesday ₹9.65 crore. Total: ₹156.69 crore. India biz (business).”

Netizens reacted to the tweet, one of them wrote, “So the cooling period continues. Can it reach to 200 close club.” The second one said, “It will easily touch 300cr mark...” The third person commented, “Now #TheKeralaStory beats #TJMM It will be 2nd until next big thing in #Bollywood, because not going to cross #ShahRukhKhan #Pathaan.”

The fourth one said, “Amazing!! Feels like a personal success.. reassures the fact- writers are kings..” The fifth one said, “This is going to be one of the blockbuster movie ever in cinema history worldwide becz it's worldwide issue problem and ji had.” The sixth one said, “the same websites which posted 136cr for The Kerala Story also posted 1050cr for Pathaan.... If Pathaan collections are fake then even The Kerala Story collections are fake as they are reported by the same critics/trade analysts.”

Meanwhile,Sudipto Sen, the director of The Kerala Story, made a big claim today while speaking at a press conference, alleging that there are two Keralas in reality, and that the northern part of the state has a very dangerous “terror network” in play.

ANI shared a video where Sudipto Sen, along with the actors of The Kerala Story and some of the real-life victims of the alleged terror syndicate, appeared at a press conference, making big claims about the terror network in the state.

#WATCH | Mumbai | At a press conference with the cast & crew of #TheKeralaStory and some of the real-life victims, the film's director Sudipto Sen says, "...Two Keralas exist inside Kerala - one which is like a picture, postcard, backwaters, beautiful landscape, Kalaripayattu,… pic.twitter.com/KWAIC6rorz — ANI (@ANI) May 17, 2023

“Two Keralas exist inside Kerala - one which is like a picture, postcard, backwaters, beautiful landscape, Kalaripayattu, dance, martial arts. The other Kerala - the northern part of Kerala - Malappuram, Kasaragod, Kozhikode which connects to south Karnataka including Mangaluru, is a terror-network hub..,” he said.