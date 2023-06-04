Urvashi Rautela claims 'Bollywood failed Parveen Babi' as she begins prep for late actress's biopic

Urvashi Rautela-Parveen Babi/Instagram-Twitter

Urvashi Rautela, who has been targeted in the past few months due to her 'obsession' with the Indian wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant, has now begun the preparations for her next film, a biopic on the late actress Parveen Babi, who starred in multiple blockbuster films like Deewaar, Amar Akbar Anthony, The Burning Train, and Shaan in the 1970s and 1980s.

Taking to Instagram, in the early hours of Sunday, June 4, the Sanam Re actress shared a post with the photo of the first page of the script of the film and captioned it, "Bollywood Failed #ParveenBabi but I will make you proud #PB ~ UR Om Namah Shivay. Trust the magic of new beginnings." The photo also shows that the upcoming biopic is directed by Wasim S Khan and written by Dhiraj Mishra.

Urvashi's post was met with mixed reactions. While her fans wrote comments such as, "First actress ever to come in support of Parveen Babi", the actress was also trolled with replies such as, "Bollywood never failed! You failed! They gave you work even after knowing about your acting skills."

For the unversed, Parveen Babi was considered a fashion icon throughout her career. She remained single after a string of failed relationships with Kabir Bedi, Danny Denzongpa, and Mahesh Bhatt. The late actress was diagnosed with paranoid schizophrenia and died of multiple organ failure in 2005 at the age of 50 years.

Talking about Urvashi's Bollywood career, she made her acting debut in 2013 in Sunny Deol's Singh Saab The Great, and then later on appeared in multiple films including Bhaag Johnny, Sanam Re, Great Grand Masti, Hate Story 4, Pagalpanti. She has also acted in Kannada, Bengali, Tamil, and Telugu films.



