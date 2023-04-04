Zeenat Aman remembers Parveen Babi on her birth anniversary: 'Media spun tales of competition and rivalry between us'

Parveen Babi-Zeenat Aman/Instagram

Born on April 4, 1954, in Gujarat, Parveen Babi would have turned 69 today. The late actress was among the biggest names in the Hindi film industry in the 1970s and early 1980s. Apart from playing memorable roles in blockbuster films like Deewaar, Amar Akbar Anthony, and Shaan, Babi was also considered a fashion icon.

Her contemporary Zeenat Aman shared a couple of black-and-white photos with Parveen and penned an emotional note remembering the actress on her birth anniversary. Talking about how people talked about their 'uncanny resemblance', Aman wrote, "I’d like to remember and honour Parveen today, on her birthday. Parveen was gorgeous, glamorous and talented. Back in the 70s, we wore our hair in a similar manner and enjoyed Western fashion. Though neither of us saw it, we were told we had an uncanny resemblance. It must have been true, because as recently as last year I was approached in Dubai as "Parveen ma’am"."

"Naturally the media at the time spun tales of competition and rivalry between us, but in reality we were always warm towards each other. Not best friends, but contemporaries, colleagues, and well-wishers. We worked together on Ashanti and Mahaan", the 71-year-old actress added.

Parveen was romantically linked with Kabir Bedi, Danny Denzongpa, and Mahesh Bhatt in the industry. Stressing the fact that how she was much more than whom she dated, Zeenat added, "Parveen’s struggle with mental health illness came at a time when the country was still so insensitive and ignorant on these matters. After her death, I often ruminated on how she was remembered. The tabloids focused on her romantic relationships and “episodes”, but Parveen was much more than who she dated or what she said when she was unwell. I feel she never truly got the chance to say her piece."

Mentioning that the late actress was "intelligent and hardworking and creative", Zeenat concluded her tribute, "She loved reading, and I remember her curled up with a book in between shots on set. She achieved incredible success as an actor, even featuring on the cover of Time magazine. Later, she took up various creative pursuits, embarked on a spiritual journey, and started designing interiors. We stayed in touch on and off for years, before ultimately drifting apart. Parveen was remarkable in many ways, and I hope she will be remembered for the effervescent person she was."

Parveen Babi died of multiple organ failure in January 2005. Kangana Ranaut's character in Mohit Suri's 2006 romantic drama Woh Lamhe, written by Mahesh Bhatt, is said to be based on the late actress's life.



