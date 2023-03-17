'Seeing double': Unseen pic of Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone with stunt doubles from Pathaan set goes viral

Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone on the sets of Pathaan

As Shah Rukh Khan’s comeback hit Pathaan gears for its digital release later this month, an unseen picture from the sets has surfaced online recently. The action adventure, which also starred Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, was praised for its high-octane stunts. And the new picture shows Shah Rukh and Deepika posing with the two people who made that possible – their stunt doubles.

The picture, which has been shared by several fan clubs of Shah Rukh and Deepika on various social media platforms, shows the two actors, dressed in black with harnesses, standing with their stunt doubles in front of a green screen and some scaffolding. The photo seems to have been clicked while the actors and the stunt performers shot the aerial action sequence that had the two lead characters dangling from helicopters.

A fan club of Shah Rukh shared the picture with a tongue-in-cheek caption referring to the two lead characters. “Moments before Rubai dumped Pathaan,” the caption read. Many fans praised how similar to Shah Rukh and Deepika the stunt performers looked. “The guy looks like a gora SRK almost,” remarked one fan.

Pathaan, directed by Siddharth Anand, was released in theatres on January 25. It marked Shah Rukh’s return to the big screen in a lead role for the first time since 2018. The film lived up to the massive pre-release hype, breaking several box office records in its first few days and registering the biggest opening by a Hindi film ever. Pathaan went on to become only the second Hindi film ever to cross Rs 1000 crores worldwide and is still going strong at the box office.

As per reports, the film is now set to release on OTT. Unconfirmed reports have stated that the film will begin streaming on Prime Video on March 22. However, there has been no official announcement from the streamer or Yash Raj Films on this.