Sita Ramam star Mrunal Thakur says she has been trying hard to convince Bollywood directors about her potential

Mrunal Thakur is currently basking in the success of her latest film Sita Ramam with which the actress has marked her debut in the Telugu film industry. The period romantic drama pairs the Jersey actress with Dulquer Salmaan and their chemistry has been loved by the audiences.

Sita Ramam has been a commercial success too as the Hanu Raghavapudi directorial earned more than Rs 100 crore at the box office and after hitting the theaters on August 5 in Telugu, Tamil, and Malayalam versions, the Hindi dubbed version was also released on September 2.

In a recent interview, Mrunal Thakur, who started her acting career on television before making her Bollywood debut in the 2018 film Love Sonia, shared that she hasn't received such an opportunity in Hindi films before and has been trying hard to convince the filmmakers that she has the potential to do better.

Talking to Hindustan Times, Mrunal Thakur said, "I haven’t got an opportunity like this, I will be very honest. I have been really trying hard to convince filmmakers that I have potential to do better, but I just have not got the opportunities. I have been very happy with whatever I have got, but now it’s like I have to ask for it ‘sir please koi achhi film hai toh de do na'."



"They are trying to work hard on me, and I too want to work hard on characters. Too many years have gown down the lane, just to convince them ‘yes, I deserve this’,", the 30-year-old actress, known for her critically acclaimed performances in Super 30 and Toofaan, added that there are some filmmakers who are putting trust in her.

After Sita Ramam, Mrunal Thakur will be seen next in the action-packed war drama Pippa, which is based on the 1971 India-Pakistan war. Also starring Ishaan Khatter, Priyanshu Painyuli, and Alia Bhatt's mother Soni Razdan, Pippa releases in cinemas on December 2, 2022.