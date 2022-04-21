Jersey star Mrunal Thakur talks about body positivity, says ‘want to normalise acne, pimples’ | Exclusive

Mrunal Thakur/Instagram

After impressing the audience with her brief yet strong performance in Dhamaka led by Kartik Aaryan, the actress is back to enthralling everyone again with the sports drama Jersey. Shahid Kapoor stars as a retired failed cricketer Arjun Talwar who wants to get back into the game to gift his son the Indian national team's jersey and Mrunal plays Vidya Talwar, Shahid's wife in the film.

The actress had recently stated that she needs to gather the courage to post a bikini picture on her Instagram profile and she wants to inspire girls to be fit rather than have a perfect body. In an exclusive interview with DNA, Mrunal shared her thoughts on the excessive attention and trolling she received on social media when she posts such revealing pictures.

"My only agenda is when I post a picture, I post it on my wall and I want to celebrate the body that I have or the way I look. I just want to normalise everything, if a person is wearing a bikini or if a boy is wearing a skirt, it should be normal because it's their choice. And rather than making them uncomfortable about their choices, we should in fact support them", Mrunal said in our telephonic conversation.

Talking about body positivity, she further continued, "It's really disheartening when people criticise someone, what if we start appreciating the colour, the size and it's absolutely normal to have cellulite. It's absolutely normal to be in that phase where you are not looking the best, but you should be fit inside. So my agenda is yes, you need to be in a certain state of mind to post such pictures".

Speaking about social media trolling, the Super 30 actress told, "Considering I am a public figure, I need to be in the right frame of mind to take the trolls also. Today, I am in a stage of my life where this trolling or people's comments doesn't affect me but I want to react to that because there are a lot of people who are looking up to me and I want to let them know that all these things shouldn't affect you either."



"I want to normalise acne, I want to normalise pimples, I want to normalise cellulite, and I want to normalise men wearing skirts. So I just think that we should normalise people's choices and celebrate them for who they are", Mrunal concluded.

Directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri and produced by Dil Raju, S Naga Vamsi & Aman Gill, Jersey releases in cinemas on April 22.