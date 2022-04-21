Jersey star Mrunal Thakur talks about KGF Chapter 2 success, calls Yash's film 'revolution of Indian cinema' | Exclusive

Mrunal Thakur-Hombale Films/Instagram

Jersey starring Shahid Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur in the lead roles will finally release in cinemas worldwide this Friday, April 22. The sports drama is coming into theatres a week after the release of Yash-Prashanth Neel's KGF Chapter 2, which is having a phenomenal run at the global box office with collections of over Rs 700 crore.

Now, Mrunal Thakur has opened up about whether the Jersey collections might get affected due to the tsunami of KGF Chapter 2 and also talked about the global success of Yash's film in an exclusive interview with DNA. The Dhamaka star called Yash's film 'revolution of Indian cinema' in our telephonic conversation.

"Isn't it amazing that KGF has broken all the records? It's not like North films or South films or Bollywood films, it's like the Indian cinema is taking a storm. There is a new definition, there is a new revolution when it comes to Indian cinema. So I'm happy to be part of this industry, especially at this stage because there are so many opportunities like I'm also a part of an upcoming pan-India film called Sita Ramam. I just feel like a film needs to reach out to the audience, if it connects and strikes a chord of their hearts, I will be happy and satisfied as an artist", Mrunal said.

Talking about if Jersey's success might get impacted because of the amazing response to KGF Chapter 2, the actress told, "Honestly, earlier, I was a little scared because I have waited for this film for over a period of time. As an actor, my only agenda is for it to reach out to as many audiences as I can, for the film to get as many screens as it can."



She further added, "Both are different genres of films. I have seen KGF Chapter 1, I am going to watch KGF Chapter 2 soon. Now, audiences are spoilt for choices. I want to make sure that I am offering my fans not just an emotionally power-packed role, but also action or entertaining characters. I just want to tell the audience that if you liked the trailer, please go and watch the film. The story deserves to be told so I hope they enjoy it."