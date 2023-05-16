Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBollywood
topStoriesenglish

'Who needs talent when you look like me': Shah Rukh Khan's reply to sarcastic jibe on talent in viral video floors fans

Shah Rukh Khan won fans' hearts with a quirky and witty reply to a fan's question on talent and looks at a recent event.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 16, 2023, 11:52 AM IST

'Who needs talent when you look like me': Shah Rukh Khan's reply to sarcastic jibe on talent in viral video floors fans
Shah Rukh Khan at Mannat (file photo)

Shah Rukh Khan attended the launch of his wife Gauri Khan’s book My Life In Design in Mumbai on Monday evening. The actor was at his charming and bitty best on the occasion, regaling journalists and fans with tales from his youth and also pulling out his famous one-liners.

In a video from the event that has now gone viral, Shah Rukh Khan be seen fielding questions from the audience members. When an audience members quips at Shah Rukh saying, “She is more talented than you,” (referring to Gauri), Shah Rukh sarcastically replies, “I am better looking than you, bro!” As Gauri and the audience members laugh, the person who joked replies, “I talked about talent, not looks.”

Without missing a beat, Shah Rukh replies, “Looks do everything. Who needs talent when you look like me.” Everybody in the audience, from Gauri to the host, ended up laughing heartily at the response. As the video was shared online by Shah Rukh’s fan clubs, many praised the actor’s wit. “King Khan at his wittiest best during the book launch of My Life in Design,” read one comment. Another tweeted, “This man is the kin of wit too.”

Gauri Khan, an interior designer, has launched her coffee table book My Life In Design, and Shah Rukh graced the launch event as a guest and speaker. At the event, he recalled how Gauri got interested in interior designing while furbishing their home Mannat. “When we bought Mannat, it was way beyond our means, and once we were done buying the house, we didn`t have money to decorate it. We hired a designer, only to realise we couldn`t afford him. So, I turned to Gauri, as she had artistic talent, and asked her to be the designer for our house. Mannat started like that, and over time, we earned and kept buying little stuff for the house. We even once went to South Africa to buy leather for the sofas, and I think that training ground got her into designing,” Shah Rukh recalled.

Gauri Khan’s book charts out her journey as a designer with exclusive pictures of her and her family. Unseen images of Mannat and the design thought processes that went into turning around the heritage property, and other key projects as well, are a part of the book.

(With IANS inputs)

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Alwaleed bin Talal Al Saud, his royal family: Check out their gold-plated supercars, mansion, trillion-dollar net worth
Gautam Rode, Pankhuri Awasthy, Raghu Ram, Rajiv Laxman attend Gauhar Khan-Zaid Darbar's baby shower
Meet IPS Trupati Bhatt, who rejected 16 government job offers for UPSC, cracked CSE in first attempt
Sunny Leone surprises fans as she drops beautiful pictures in red embroidered lehenga, see viral photos
Alia Bhatt finally makes her Met Gala debut, mesmerises everyone in white gown made with 1,00,000 pearls
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Video: Three men thrash cop in Noida after being asked to follow rules, held
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.