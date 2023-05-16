'Who needs talent when you look like me': Shah Rukh Khan's reply to sarcastic jibe on talent in viral video floors fans

Shah Rukh Khan at Mannat (file photo)

Shah Rukh Khan attended the launch of his wife Gauri Khan’s book My Life In Design in Mumbai on Monday evening. The actor was at his charming and bitty best on the occasion, regaling journalists and fans with tales from his youth and also pulling out his famous one-liners.

In a video from the event that has now gone viral, Shah Rukh Khan be seen fielding questions from the audience members. When an audience members quips at Shah Rukh saying, “She is more talented than you,” (referring to Gauri), Shah Rukh sarcastically replies, “I am better looking than you, bro!” As Gauri and the audience members laugh, the person who joked replies, “I talked about talent, not looks.”

Without missing a beat, Shah Rukh replies, “Looks do everything. Who needs talent when you look like me.” Everybody in the audience, from Gauri to the host, ended up laughing heartily at the response. As the video was shared online by Shah Rukh’s fan clubs, many praised the actor’s wit. “King Khan at his wittiest best during the book launch of My Life in Design,” read one comment. Another tweeted, “This man is the kin of wit too.”

King Khan at his wittiest best during the book launch of My Life in Design #MyLifeInDesign #ShahRukhKhan #GauriKhan pic.twitter.com/FZ3UgoPE3q — Shah Rukh Khan Universe Fan Club (@SRKUniverse) May 15, 2023

Gauri Khan, an interior designer, has launched her coffee table book My Life In Design, and Shah Rukh graced the launch event as a guest and speaker. At the event, he recalled how Gauri got interested in interior designing while furbishing their home Mannat. “When we bought Mannat, it was way beyond our means, and once we were done buying the house, we didn`t have money to decorate it. We hired a designer, only to realise we couldn`t afford him. So, I turned to Gauri, as she had artistic talent, and asked her to be the designer for our house. Mannat started like that, and over time, we earned and kept buying little stuff for the house. We even once went to South Africa to buy leather for the sofas, and I think that training ground got her into designing,” Shah Rukh recalled.

Gauri Khan’s book charts out her journey as a designer with exclusive pictures of her and her family. Unseen images of Mannat and the design thought processes that went into turning around the heritage property, and other key projects as well, are a part of the book.

(With IANS inputs)