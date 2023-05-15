Shah Rukh Khan recalls meeting designer for Mannat: 'The lunch that he served us was way more than my monthly salary'

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan at her book launch/Viral Bhayani

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan launched her coffee table book My Life In Design at Taj Lands End, Mumbai, on Monday, May 15. The photos of the power couple along with their children Suhana Khan, Aryan Khan, and AbRam Khan for the book photoshoot had gone viral on social media last month.

At the book launch event, Shah Rukh Khan revealed how Gauri Khan designed their home Mannat when they didn't have the money to furnish it. As per an IndiaToday report, the Pathaan actor said, "We didn’t realise that Mumbai has a whole system where apartments are more expensive. We were not used to it. We used to live in house next to Taj, which was my director’s house. Whenever we mustered some money, we said let’s buy one house. Then we managed to buy. Then we didn’t have money to furnish it."

Recalling their meeting with an interior designer, SRK continued, "Of course, we called one designer. The lunch that he served us while telling us how he’ll design this house was way more than the salary I used to earn in a month. So we thought now that we’ve bought it, how do we do this house? Then I said, ‘See Gauri, you have the artistic talent, why don’t you become the designer of the house?’ Mannat started like that."

"The money that we earned over the years, we kept on buying small things. Once we had little money and we bought leather fur sofa and all the small things we used to buy. It took us a while and that led her to start designing. Starting early without a designer helped her to learn. One thing to the other, she kept on designing stuff. For me its very nice that I don’t have to look for another designer. I think I can scream and shout at her that ‘This is not very nice, change this. Just joking’. It is just easier", the actor further added.

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan tied the knot on October 25, 1991, in a traditional Hindu wedding ceremony, when she was 21 and he was 26.



