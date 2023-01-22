Selfiee trailer: Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi's Driving Licence remake reminds you of Shah Rukh Khan's Fan

Selfiee trailer/YouTube screengrab

The makers of Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi-starrer Selfiee released the trailer of the upcoming comedy-drama on Sunday, January 22. In the first instance, the film takes you back to Shah Rukh Khan's Fan since both films deal with the rivalry between a superstar and his superfan.

In the 2016 Maneesh Sharma directorial, both characters were played by SRK himself in a double role as the superstar Aryan Khan and his biggest fan Gaurav Chandna. In Selfiee, Akshay Kumar plays the Bollywood star Vijay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi plays an RTO officer Om Prakash. Nushrratt Bharuccha and Diana Penty will be seen as the leading ladies in the film.

Om and his son are shown as Vijay's biggest fans until tensions arise between them because Vijay needs a driving licence urgently, for which Om asks him to undertake all the tests. This leads to the biggest rivalry between the superstar and his superfan attracting the media and public attention.

Directed by Raj Mehta of Good Newwz and JugJugg Jeeyo fame, Selfiee is the official Hindi remake of the Malayalam film Driving License, which starred Prithviraj Sukumaran as the film star and Suraj Venjaramoodu as the motor vehicle inspector. The 2019 film was directed by Lal Jr. aka Jean Paul Lal.

The main attraction of the Selfiee trailer is the remix of the hugely popular song Main Khiladi Tu Anari from the 1994 action-comedy film of the same name. The original track featured Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan grooving to the addictive beats of Anu Malik. The recreated track is heard in the background of the trailer with a glimpse at the end and its video will be hugely awaited.



Slated to release in cinemas on February 24, Selfiee is presented by Star Studios in association with Dharma Productions, Prithviraj Productions, Magic Frames & Cape Of Good Films.