Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBollywood
topStoriesenglish

Selfiee trailer: Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi's Driving Licence remake reminds you of Shah Rukh Khan's Fan

Slated to release on February 24, Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi's Selfiee is the official Hindi remake of the 2019 Malayalam drama Driving Licence.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jan 22, 2023, 03:45 PM IST

Selfiee trailer: Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi's Driving Licence remake reminds you of Shah Rukh Khan's Fan
Selfiee trailer/YouTube screengrab

The makers of Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi-starrer Selfiee released the trailer of the upcoming comedy-drama on Sunday, January 22. In the first instance, the film takes you back to Shah Rukh Khan's Fan since both films deal with the rivalry between a superstar and his superfan. 

In the 2016 Maneesh Sharma directorial, both characters were played by SRK himself in a double role as the superstar Aryan Khan and his biggest fan Gaurav Chandna. In Selfiee, Akshay Kumar plays the Bollywood star Vijay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi plays an RTO officer Om Prakash. Nushrratt Bharuccha and Diana Penty will be seen as the leading ladies in the film.

Om and his son are shown as Vijay's biggest fans until tensions arise between them because Vijay needs a driving licence urgently, for which Om asks him to undertake all the tests. This leads to the biggest rivalry between the superstar and his superfan attracting the media and public attention.

Directed by Raj Mehta of Good Newwz and JugJugg Jeeyo fame, Selfiee is the official Hindi remake of the Malayalam film Driving License, which starred Prithviraj Sukumaran as the film star and Suraj Venjaramoodu as the motor vehicle inspector. The 2019 film was directed by Lal Jr. aka Jean Paul Lal.

The main attraction of the Selfiee trailer is the remix of the hugely popular song Main Khiladi Tu Anari from the 1994 action-comedy film of the same name. The original track featured Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan grooving to the addictive beats of Anu Malik. The recreated track is heard in the background of the trailer with a glimpse at the end and its video will be hugely awaited.

READ | Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi take viral 'Selfiee' with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan; announce trailer release date

Slated to release in cinemas on February 24, Selfiee is presented by Star Studios in association with Dharma Productions, Prithviraj Productions, Magic Frames & Cape Of Good Films.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Cirkus: Ranveer Singh, Rohit Shetty, Pooja Hegde, Jacqueline Fernandez attend trailer launch in sparkling red outfits
XXX star Aabha Paul raises the temperature with sexy and steamy reels
Diabetes diet: 5 healthy carbs for people with Type 2 diabetes
Streaming This Week: Uunchai, Taaza Khabar, HIT 2, OTT releases to binge-watch
Looking for a honeymoon destination? Choose from these 5 romantically perfect Indian destinations
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 582 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for January 22
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.