Sara Ali Khan trolled for her walking style in viral video at airport, netizens say 'saste nashe karke chal rahi hai'

Daughter of Saif Ali Khan and his divorced wife Amrita Singh, Sara Ali Khan is one of the most popular star kids in the Hindi film industry. The actress has a huge social media fan following and she keeps sharing her glamorous photos on Instagram with the 'Sara-Shayari' styled captions.

On Thursday evening, Sara was spotted at the airport by the paparazzi. Her video, shared by the celebrity paparazzo Viral Bhayani on his Instagram, has gone viral on social media. Dressed in cool casuals, Sara wore a blue crop top with multi-coloured pants and sports shoes.

However, the actress was trolled by netizens who found her walking style to be weird. One user wrote, "Saste nashe karke chal rahi hai (She is walking like she has taken bad drugs)", while another comment read, "Isko koi chalna sikhao pehle (Someone please make her learn how to walk first)". "Kitni buri walking style hai iski (She has such a bad walking style)", wrote another.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sara Ali Khan will be seen next in Pavan Kripalani's murder mystery Gaslight in which she will share screen space with Vikrant Massey and Chitrangda Singh. The film will be a direct-to-digital release and will stream on Disney+ Hotstar from March 31.

She also has another film lined up for OTT release - Ae Watan Mere Watan. Backed by Karan Johar's Dharmatic Entertainment, Kannan Iyer's directorial will be released on Amazon Prime Video. It is reportedly based against the backdrop of the Quit India Movement with the actress playing a freedom fighter.

Apart from these two films, Sara Ali Khan's line-up also includes Laxman Utekar's untitled romantic drama with Vicky Kaushal, Anurag Basu's anthology film Metro...In Dino, and Homi Adajania's Murder Mubarak.



