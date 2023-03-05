Sara Ali Khan opens up on how breakup and getting trolled for performance in Love Aaj Kal affected her

Sara Ali Khan/File Photo

Sara Ali Khan finally broke the silence on her breakup and got panned for her performance in Love Aaj Kal (2020). Sara started her Bollywood career with the film Kedarnath and impressed audiences with her performances in films like Atrangi Re. Before Aanand L Rai's film, the actress was seen in Imtiaz Ali's Love Aaj Kal (2020). It all started when the actress revealed on Koffee With Karan that she would like to date Kartik Aaryan. After that, they were signed by Ali for his directorial. Though the duo never confirmed their relationship, they didn't deny the rumours either.

In an interview with Ranveer Allahbadia, Sara revealed that 2020 was the ‘worst phase’ of her life and said, “2020 just got progressively worse. It started with a breakup and kept getting worse. It was a very bad year and most of it is on the internet.”

The actress also talked about her being trolled for her role in Imtiaz Ali’s Love Aaj Kal, and said, “Sometimes, when you know you deserve the trolling or when something is really bad, the fact that it is on the internet is so incidental and so trivial compared to the fact that it happened, that it doesn’t really matter. If you’re heartbroken, miserable, exhausted, scared, nervous, kya farak padta hai 20 log padh rahe hain, khud apne andar jwalamukhi ho raha hai (It doesn’t matter what 20 people are reading about it when you are so disturbed yourself), that it doesn’t matter,”

Sara Ali Khan and Anand L Rai's Atrangi Re also starred South star Dhanush and Akshay Kumar. The actress will be next seen in the movie Gaslight which will stream on Disney+ Hotstar. The psychological thriller also stars Chitrangda Singh and Vikrant Massey and is directed by Pawan Kriplani. The movie is set to stream from March 31.

Read Baahubali 2 producer Shobu Yarlagadda congratulates Shah Rukh Khan, team Pathaan for crossing his film's box office haul