Salman Khan, Aamir Khan pose together to wish 'Chand Mubarak', fans say 'Shah Rukh Khan ki kami hai bas'

Salman Khan and Aamir Khan posed together to wish everyone, Eid Mubarak in the picture uploaded by the former on his Instagram handle late Friday night. The picture of the two superstars broke the internet and spread like wildfire on social media. This turned out to be the best Eidi for their fans.

Salman was seen in a black shirt and black pants, while Aamir kept it casual with a blue t-shirt. The former captioned the photo as, "Chand Mubarak", with a moon emoji. Fans couldn't stop their excitement as they flooded the comments section sharing their love for both actors.

Several fans also pointed out that they should have invited the third Khan, Shah Rukh Khan for the epic selfie. One user wrote, "Shah Rukh Khan ki kami hai bas (Shah Rukh Khan's absence is being felt)", while another added, "SRK hote toh poori picture complete hoti (The whole picture would have been complete if SRK would also have been there)".

For the unversed, Aamir and Salman starred together in the Rajkumar Santoshi comedy film Andaz Apna Apna in 1994 in which they both played the characters of Amar and Prem respectively. The film, which also featured Raveena Tandon, Karisma Kapoor, Paresh Rawal, and Shakti Kapoor among others, went on to become a cult classic over the years.



It has been reported that Aamir has approached Salman Khan for his next production Champions, which is the Hindi remake of the 2018 Spanish movie Campeones (Champions in English). The foreign movie follows the life of an arrogant, drunkard coach, who trains a team of intellectually disabled people. This picture could also signal that the two stars are soon going to confirm their collaboration with an official announcement.



