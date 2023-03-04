Saif Ali Khan opens up on his 'bedroom' remark to paparazzi, says 'everyone needs to be in limits'

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan/Viral Bhayani Instagram

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan were returning from Malaika Arora's mom's birthday party on Thursday night when some paparazzi, stationed outside their building, started screaming asking the couple to pose for pictures. This made Saif upset and he made a snappy remark to them saying, "Aisa kariye aap humare bedroom mein aa jaiye (Do one thing, come to our bedroom)" and the video went viral on social media.

After this incident, rumours began that the Nawab couple has sacked the building security guard and planning to take a legal action against the paps. Dismissing all such reports, Saif told Hindustan Times, "The building security guard is not being sacked, it is not his fault and neither is anybody taking legal action against the paps because that is not how we want to do things."

"However, the fact is that they did barge inside private property through the gate, past the security guard and completely invaded our space and put 20 cameras and lights on us as if it’s their right to do that, and this is wrong behaviour and everyone needs to be in limits", the actor continued.

The National Award-winning actor further added, "We cooperate with the paparazzi all the time and we understand but outside the house, outside the gate, otherwise, where does one draw the line? That is why I made the comment about the bedroom because they had already crossed one line, so how many lines does one have to cross before it's utterly ridiculous."

Since their kids Taimur and Jeh are constantly followed by paps, the actor also talked about the same as he stated to the portal, "The paps shooting the children, while they are doing extracurricular classes or any class, all this is not required, paparazzi cannot come inside the school, there are lines drawn. and that’s all we are saying and the rest of the noise and chatter is because no one knows what the truth is and everyone wants to sell something but this is the truth. and that’s all I have to say, thank you."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Saif will next be seen portraying the demon king Ravana in Adipurush, Om Raut's cinematic adaptation of Ramayana in which Prabhas and Kriti Sanon play Lord Rama and Sita respectively. The mythological drama is slated to release in cinemas on June 16.



READ | Sushmita Sen, Saif Ali Khan, Remo D'Souza, Sunil Grover, celebrities who survived a heart attack