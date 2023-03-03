Viral video: Saif Ali Khan tells paparazzi 'humare bedroom me aa jaaiye' as they follow him and Kareena Kapoor Khan

Saif Ali Khan-Kareena Kapoor Khan/Viral Bhayani

Bollywood stars are continuously followed by paparazzi outside their homes and gyms and even at popular restaurants and clubs in Mumbai. The 'pap culture' has been under scrutiny recently, especially after the Alia Bhatt incident when two photographers clicked her photos from the terrace of her neighbouring building two weeks ago.

On Thursday night, Saif Ali Khan too slammed the paparazzi when they followed him and Kareena Kapoor Khan to their building. The actor wore an ethnic black kurta, while his actress-wife Kareena Kapoor Khan was seen in a little black dress when the Nawab couple were returning from a party last night.

The paps, stationed outside their home, started shouting and asking them to pose for their pictures which made Saif a bit upset and he made a snappy remark. "Aisa kariye aap humare bedroom mein aa jaiye (Do one thing, come to our bedroom)", said Saif. This made paps a bit embarrassed and they said, "Nahi nahi, Sir hum pyaar karte hain aapse (No, no Sir, we love you)". The video has been shared by celebrity paparazzi Viral Bhayani on his social media handles.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Saif will be seen next playing the demon king Ravana in Adipurush, Om Raut's cinematic adaptation of Ramayana. The Baahubali star Prabhas and Kriti Sanon play Lord Rama and Sita in the mythological drama slated to release on June 16. The film was initially scheduled to release earlier this year on January 12, but it was pushed ahead to improve its visual effects, which were heavily criticised in the teaser launched on October 2 last year.



