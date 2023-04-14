Ranbir Kapoor opens up on equation with father Rishi Kapoor: 'Papa was very strict but..'

Ranbir Kapoor-Rishi Kapoor

Ranbir Kapoor who is currently enjoying the success of his latest movie Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar recently talked about his equation with his father Rishi Kapoor. The actor recalled things he learned from his father and also shared a piece of advice he would like to give to his younger self.

In a conversation with Free Press Journal, Ranbir Kapoor talked about religious thoughts he inherited from his father and said, “I’m an intense human being and I believe in God. My father was very religious and pious. He would pray twice a day. While traveling by car, whenever he saw any small mandir, he would say, ‘Jai’. Such things are instilled in you from your childhood days so you carry these traditions forward. We love our traditions and love our Gods and I'm like that only. I’m intense, but my personality is very chilled out.”

The actor further talked about his equation with his father and said, “Papa was very strict, but he was wonderful. It was because of him I got exposure to the world. He was the one who sent me abroad for further education thus I have received a huge learning both practical and education-wise. Thanks to Dad, I could learn worldly things to a certain extent at least subconsciously.”

When asked about an advice he would like to give to his younger self, Ranbir Kapoor revealed, “I will tell him to spend more time with his father.” After fighting a two-year-long battle with Leukemia, Rishi Kapoor passed away at the age of 67 on April 30 in Mumbai.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ranbir Kapoor will be next seen in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal alongside Rashmika Mandana. The gangster drama is set for a theatrical release on August 11, 2023. The film also stars Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol among others. The actor will also be seen in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra 2 and 3 which will release in 2026 and 2027 respectively.

Read Watch: When Katrina Kaif was stumped by question on if Ranbir Kapoor's mom Neetu Kapoor didn't like her