Ram Charan's makeup artiste walks out of Ambani bash after Shah Rukh Khan's 'disrespectful' remark, RRR star's fans fume

Ram Charan's makeup artiste Zeba Hassan has slammed Shah Rukh Khan for 'disrespecting' the RRR star at Anant Ambani's pre-wedding bash in Jamnagar.

Abhimanyu Mathur

Updated : Mar 04, 2024, 11:22 PM IST

Shah Rukh Khan and Ram Charan with Salman and Aamir
Ram Charan’s makeup artiste Zeba Hassan has ignited controversy after posting a social media post where she says she walked out of the star-studded Ambani pre-wedding bash in Jamnagar. The reason behind her gesture is an alleged ‘disrespectful’ remark on stage from Shah Rukh Khan directed towards Charan. Zeba posted a clipping of the incident on her Instagram as well.

The pre-wedding celebrations of Mukesh Ambani’s youngest son Anant Ambani and his fiancée Radhika Merchant are underway in Jamnagar and the who-is-who of Indian entertainment world is in attendance. On Sunday evening – day 3 – Shah Rukh Khan took to the stage and performed for the guests. During his stay on stage, he even interacted with Ram Charan. The clip has now gone viral.

On Monday, Zeba Hassan shared one clip originally posted by Pinkvilla and referred to something Shah Rukh said to Ram Charan there, terming it disrespectful. “Bhend idly vada Ram Charan kahan hai tu? I walked out after this. So disrespectful towards a star like @alwaysramcharan,” Zeba wrote.

The original clip shows Shah Rukh – along with the two other Khans Salman and Aamir – dancing to the Hindi version of Naatu Naatu, the chartbuster from Ram Charan’s RRR. Pausing his dance, Shah Rukh takes the mic to call Ram Charan on to the stage where he jokingly mouths a few words in gibberish, imitating Tamil or Telugu. This is the part Zeba took offence too. She commented on the video: “I’m a huge srk fan but I really disliked the way he called ram charan on stage.”

 

Some fans seemed to agree with Zeba. One wrote, “Bollywood has to learn manners and respect . Now we call srk and all the bollywood as aloo Paratha and golgappas.” Another added, “He has disrespected to Ram Charan. Ram was not only star, he is a global star.” Others, however, defended Shah Rukh and said his statement was meant to be taken as a joke. “It was not disrespectful.. SRK ko Telugu nahi aati hai.. tho usko Telugu ka Jo b pata tha vo as an introduction use Kara hai.... Don't create unnecessary mess and hate,” wrote one.

The grand festivities of Anant and Radhika’s pre-wedding celebrations have been on in Jamnagar, Gujarat for three days now. Almost all notable Bollywood celebs and several big names from down south have attended it. Global pop sensation Rihanna also performed there as did Diljit Dosanjh, Udit Narayan, Arijit Singh, Shreya Ghoshal, and others.

