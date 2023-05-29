Priyanka Chopra shares adorable photo with Nick Jonas, daughter Malti Marie from Sunday picnic, fans say 'lovely family'

Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got married to each other in Jodhpur's Umaid Bhavan Palace in December 2018 as per Hindu and Christian rituals. In January 2022, the couple welcomed a daughter via surrogacy and named her Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. The actress often shares adorable pictures of the three of them on her social media.

Taking to Instagram on the wee hours of Monday, April 29, (as per Indian time), the Fashion actress gave a glimpse of their Sunday picnic date in London. She posted a super sweet picture in which she is seen sitting next to her daughter and hubby in a park. "Sundays are for picnics", Chopra captioned her post along with a red heart and an evil eye emoji.

Popular American model Gigi Hadid, who recently came to India for the inauguration weekend of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre in Mumbai, dropped a red heart emoji. Celebrity photographer Nicolas Gerardin, who clicked Chopra and Jonas' pictures at Met Gala 2023, also dropped in multiple red heart emojis.

Fans showered their love on the viral photo, in which Malti looked adorable in a hat. One user wrote, "Lovely family", while another added, "Cuteness overloaded". "Love the way you spend time with Malti with so hectic schedule", read another comment, while another fan wrote, "Why you r so incredible and aesthetic Mimi didi!".

Meanwhile, on the work front, Priyanka Chopra was most recently seen in the Hollywood film Love Again in which she shared screen space with Sam Heughan and Celine Dion. Released in cinemas worldwide on May 5, the James C. Strouse directorial is the official remake of the 2016 German film SMS For You, based on the 2009 novel of the same name.



