Pathaan: Indonesian dance group recreates SRK-Deepika's Jhoome Jo Pathaan, netizens go gaga over perfect recreation

Pathaan song Jhoome Jo Pathaan recreation

Shah Rukh Khan enjoys a global fandom, and here's another proof. SRK's upcoming movie Pathaan has made its impact across regional boundaries, and a Korean dance group certified it. Pathaan's song Jhoome Jo Pathaan has already impressed the masses in India. But, a group of Indonesian performers have recreated the song, frame-to-frame, and it is as perfect as the original.

Content creator Vina Fan uploaded the recreation, and it will leave you awestruck. From costumes to choreography, camera angles, and editing, every frame is replicated from the OG song. Within six days of upload, the video has till now clocked almost a million views (exactly 915K views).

Here's the video

As we mentioned earlier, the video will leave you impressed, and netizens are already raving about it. A user commented, "I can't believe Indian songs are finally reaching out and gaining popularity in these countries. Anyways, I have seen your other covers as well and all of them are superb. This cover is phenomenal too. Love and support from India ." Another user wrote, "Too good, perfectly done. Can't differentiate this from original video. Great work the whole team!!" A netizen added, "Great dance and costumes. Feels like watching the original Pathaan song. Love from India."

Talking about Vina Fan, the content creator is known for uploading cover versions, and recreations of famous Bollywood songs. Her YouTube channel has 1.73 million subscribers, and she has started in May 2013.

Speaking about Pathaan, the Siddharth Anand directorial will end the four-year gap of Shah Rukh Khan, and it will be his grand comeback to the big screen. Pathaan is intended to be an extension of Spy Universe, that will bring Salman Khan and Hrithik Roshan together. Pathaan also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in pivotal roles. The film will release in cinemas on January 25, 2023.

