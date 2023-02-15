Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBollywood
topStoriesenglish

Nora Fatehi looks sizzling hot in bejewelled black gown, video goes viral - Watch

Nora Fatehi flaunts her sexy curves in her latest video on Instagram.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Feb 15, 2023, 09:25 AM IST

Nora Fatehi looks sizzling hot in bejewelled black gown, video goes viral - Watch
Nora Fatehi/Instagram

Born and raised in Canada and of Moroccan descent, Nora Fatehi is among the most glamorous personalities in the Hindi entertainment industry.  She often shares her sizzling reels on her Instagram in which she is seen flaunting her sexy curves in stylish outfits. These reels spread like a wildfire on social media.

Nora's latest reel, which she shared on Valentine's Day on February 14, has fans and followers stunned too as she looked hot and seductive in a bejewelled black gown. Sharing her video, the actress wrote, "Attitude big had to put some in the back". Her comments section soon got filled with red hearts and fire emojis. An Instagram user called her "a true queen", while another wrote, "You look incredible".

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Nora Fatehi (@norafatehi)

Nora is an incredible dancer as seen in the sizzling songs such as Manohari in Baahubali: The Beginning, Dilbar in Satyameva Jayate, Kamariya in Stree, Kusu Kusu in Satyameva Jayate 2, Manika in Thank God, and Jehda Nasha in An Action Hero among others. She also judged two dance-based reality shows last year namely Dance Deewane Juniors Season 1 and Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10.

Apart from her appealing item songs, Nora also displayed her acting skills in the 2021 film Bhuj: The Pride of India co-starring Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Dutt, and Sonakshi Sinha among others, in which she portrayed a RAW spy Heena Rehman. She will be next seen in the comedy film 100% in a full-fledged role later this year. The film marks Sajid Khan's return to the direction and also stars John Abraham, Riteish Deshmukh, and Shehnaaz Gill in the leading roles.

READ | Urfi Javed sets the internet on fire in sexy red bikini, watch viral video

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
XXX star Aabha Paul raises the temperature with sexy and steamy reels
In Pics: YouTuber Armaan Malik, his two wives Payal and Kritika
Streaming This Week: Uunchai, Taaza Khabar, HIT 2, OTT releases to binge-watch
WPL auction 2023: From Richa Ghosh to Grace Scrivens, six young stars who could fetch big buck
Inside photos of Amitabh Bachchan's palatial bungalow Jalsa, with luxurious living room, spacious study
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 606 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for February 15
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.