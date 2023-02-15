Nora Fatehi looks sizzling hot in bejewelled black gown, video goes viral - Watch

Nora Fatehi/Instagram

Born and raised in Canada and of Moroccan descent, Nora Fatehi is among the most glamorous personalities in the Hindi entertainment industry. She often shares her sizzling reels on her Instagram in which she is seen flaunting her sexy curves in stylish outfits. These reels spread like a wildfire on social media.

Nora's latest reel, which she shared on Valentine's Day on February 14, has fans and followers stunned too as she looked hot and seductive in a bejewelled black gown. Sharing her video, the actress wrote, "Attitude big had to put some in the back". Her comments section soon got filled with red hearts and fire emojis. An Instagram user called her "a true queen", while another wrote, "You look incredible".

Nora is an incredible dancer as seen in the sizzling songs such as Manohari in Baahubali: The Beginning, Dilbar in Satyameva Jayate, Kamariya in Stree, Kusu Kusu in Satyameva Jayate 2, Manika in Thank God, and Jehda Nasha in An Action Hero among others. She also judged two dance-based reality shows last year namely Dance Deewane Juniors Season 1 and Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10.

Apart from her appealing item songs, Nora also displayed her acting skills in the 2021 film Bhuj: The Pride of India co-starring Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Dutt, and Sonakshi Sinha among others, in which she portrayed a RAW spy Heena Rehman. She will be next seen in the comedy film 100% in a full-fledged role later this year. The film marks Sajid Khan's return to the direction and also stars John Abraham, Riteish Deshmukh, and Shehnaaz Gill in the leading roles.



