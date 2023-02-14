Valentine's Day 2023: From DDLJ to Jab We Met, perfect romantic movies to binge-watch with your partner

Watch these lovely romantic films with your partner to celebrate Valentine's Day 2023.
No plans for Valentine's Day? Well, Bollywood is here to save you. Watch these lovely romantic films with your partner to celebrate the day of love. From Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge and Dil To Pagal Hai to Jab We Met and 2 States, this is the perfect Valentine's Day watchlist. (All images: File photos)
1. Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge
The Aditya Chopra directorial debut, starring Shah Rukh Khan as Raj and Kajol as Simran, defined love for the 90s kids. From the snowy terrains of Switzerland to the yellow fields of Punjab, the 1995 film vividly captured the imagination of every romantic couple. The film can still be watched on the big screen at Maratha Mandir in Mumbai.
2. Jab We Met
Shahid Kapoor as Aditya and Kareena Kapoor Khan as Geet redefined modern love in this Imtiaz Ali film. It has gained a cult following of its own owing to its unforgettable dialogues, amazing music, beautiful cinematography, and brilliant chemistry between the leads, who broke up in real life before starting shooting the film.
3. Dil To Pagal Hai
Shah Rukh Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit, and Akshay Kumar were seen as the four sides of the love quadrangle in this Yash Chopra-directed musical romantic drama. Its brilliantly choreographed dance sequences still feel mesmerising even after more than twenty-five years.
4. Rockstar
Featuring Ranbir Kapoor in his career-best performance of Janardhan Jakhar aka Jordan, this 'incomplete' love story won the hearts of the millions due to its brilliant storytelling by Imtiaz Ali, and 'once-in-a-lifetime' soundtrack by AR Rahman, Irshad Kamil and Mohit Chauhan with songs such as Tum Ho, Sadda Haq, Naadaan Parinde, and Aur Ho among others.
5. Kuch Kuch Hota Hai
Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol played best buddies turned romantic partners Rahul and Anjali in this Karan Johar's directorial debut. Rani Mukerji, Salman Khan, Sana Saeed, Anupam Kher, Johnny Lever, Archana Puran Singh, and Farida Jalal among others were seen in pivotal supporting roles.
6. Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani
Ranbir Kapoor as Bunny and Deepika Padukone as Naina make an unforgettable couple in this Ayaan Mukerji film. The coming-of-age romantic drama saw Aditya Roy Kapur and Kalki Koechlin play the perfect best friends to the two leads. The soundtrack was a huge hit too with tracks such as Badtameez Dil, Ilahi, Balam Pichkari, and Kabira.
7. Veer-Zaara
Yash Chopra's romantic drama, spanning 22 years, featured Shah Rukh Khan as Veer Pratap Singh romancing Preity Zinta as Zaara Hayaat Khan in an eternal Indo-Pak love story. Amitabh Bachchan, Hema Malini, Rani Mukerji, Anupam Kher, Divya Dutta, Boman Irani, and Manoj Bajpayee made up the perfect ensemble.
8. 2 States
Based on Chetan Bhagat's eponymous novel, the Abhishek Varman directorial debut narrated the love story between Alia Bhatt's Ananya, who hailed from a Tamil Brahmin family, and Arjun Kapoor's Krish who belonged to a Punjabi Hindu family. Ronit Roy and Amrita Singh shined in their roles as Arjun's 'not-so-perfect' parents.