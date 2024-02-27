Twitter
Meet actress who has no hit in 9 years, last three films didn't even cross Rs 10 crore, still charges Rs 27 crore a film

This actress has no box office hit in almost nine years but still remains one of the most sought-after and highest paid Indian actresses.

Abhimanyu Mathur

Updated : Feb 27, 2024, 01:35 PM IST

Kangana Ranaut
How much money an actor or a director charges per project usually depends on their box office draw, stardom, and recent successes. So it is natural that the bigger, more successful actors usually rake in the big bucks. Rarely does it happen that someone who has not tasted success in the recent times continues to command a hefty fees. This is one such case!

The actress with nine flops who charges Rs 27 crore

Kangana Ranaut was once one of the biggest box office draws in Hindi cinema. She was one of the few actresses who could routinely give hits with only herself in lead roles, sans heroes. Apart from this, she was also part of several blockbusters. But that run ended in 2015 with the release of Tanu Weds Manu 2, her last box office success. Since then, Kangana has starred in ten films in nine years. They include one average grosser, five flops, and four disasters. Yet, as per reports, Kangan remains one of the highest paid actresses in India, reportedly charging as much as Rs 27 crore per project as of 2023.

The box office fate of Kangana’s last three films

While Kangana did have a bad run of form at the box office between 2015 and 2018, the actress somewhat bounced back with Manikarnika, which grossed over Rs 100 crore and was only deemed an average grosser because of its high budget. Since then, however, it has been all downhill for the actress. Her last three films – Tejas, Dhaakad, and Thalaivii – earned Rs 4.1 crore, Rs 2.6 crore, and Rs 1.9 crore in India respectively. Even their worldwide grosses were under Rs 10 crore. However, her performances were praised in all these films.

Kangana Ranaut’s upcoming films

Kangana still has a chance to turn things around with her upcoming projects. The actress will be next seen in Emergency, a political drama where she will be seen playing former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. The film marks her directorial debut as well. It is set to release in theatres in June 2024.

