Meet actor richer than Salman, Aamir, Akshay; was superstar at 26, has just 3 solo hits in 10 years, is rich because...

The Khans have long ruled Bollywood. The three superstars – Shah Rukh, Aamir, and Salman – have been the biggest box office draws in India for three decades. The only other actor to routinely rival them over a period of time has been Akshay Kumar. So it would not be a stretch to believe that these four men would be the richest in India. However, there is one star – younger than all of them – who is richer than four of these five superstars. And that is despite the fact that he has fewer hits than all of them.

The actor who is richer than Salman, Aamir, Akshay

Hrithik Roshan is the second-richest Indian actor with a massive reported net worth of $375 million (Rs 3120 crore), as per CNBC TV18. The actor trails only Shah Rukh Khan, who is one of the richest actors in the world with a Rs 6000-crore net worth. But after him, it’s Hrithik at the second spot, ahead of more successful superstars like Salman Khan (Rs 2900 crore), Akshay Kumar (Rs 2500 crore), and Aamir Khan (Rs 1900 crore). Reports say that Hrithik has made his millions through brand endorsements, movies, and his atheisure brand HRX. As per reports, he also has a stake in his father Rakesh Roshan’s production company, and he also takes profit share in all his films for the last 10 years.

Hrithik Roshan’s sporadic films

Hrithik began his journey as a lead actor in Bollywood in the best way possible as his debut film Kaho Na Pyaar Hai was a blockbuster. This made him a superstar at just 26. This was followed by few flops, interspersed with hits like Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Koi Mil Gaya, and Krrish. In the second decade of his career, Hrithik became more selective with his choice of films, doing fewer films each year, sometimes going years in between two releases. In fact, Hrithik has only done seven films in the last ten years, of which three have been hits – War, Super 30, and Bang Bang. The verdict on his latest release Fighter is awaited as it is still running in theatres.