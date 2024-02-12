Twitter
Headlines

Meet actor richer than Salman, Aamir, Akshay; was superstar at 26, has just 3 solo hits in 10 years, is rich because...

BestSmmProvider Review 2024 – #1 Best SMM Panel Provider

Who are the 8 Indian Navy veterans released by Qatar? Why is it seen as a big diplomatic win for India?

Sunil Gavaskar criticises Mitchell Starc's record IPL salary: 'Over the top, to be...'

Meet superstar with Rs 1000 crore net worth, still drives 20-year-old second-hand car, donated Rs 180 crore to...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

World Book Fair 2024: Watch As DNA Brings To You All That's Special This Around | Public Opinion

World Book Fair 2024: DNA In Talk With Nobel Prize Laureate Kailash Satyarthi | DNA Exclusive

Meet actor richer than Salman, Aamir, Akshay; was superstar at 26, has just 3 solo hits in 10 years, is rich because...

Ayurvedic remedies to treat gas and acidity on empty stomach

 Amazing benefits of eating puffed rice

Weight Loss: Nuts to burn belly fat quickly 

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Shehnaaz Gill takes social media by storm with her dreamy look in black saree, fans call her ‘golden diva’

In pics: Prabhas, Shruti Haasan, Prashanth Neel stun in Salaar success bash in Bengaluru

Streaming This Week: Indian Police Force, Extra Ordinary Man, Sixty Minutes, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

World Book Fair 2024: Watch As DNA Brings To You All That's Special This Around | Public Opinion

World Book Fair 2024: DNA In Talk With Nobel Prize Laureate Kailash Satyarthi | DNA Exclusive

Bharat Ratna For Dr. MS Swaminathan For His Contributions To Nation In Agriculture, Farmers’ Welfare

Meet actor richer than Salman, Aamir, Akshay; was superstar at 26, has just 3 solo hits in 10 years, is rich because...

Meet superstar with Rs 1000 crore net worth, still drives 20-year-old second-hand car, donated Rs 180 crore to...

Meet 80s' item queen, Salman, Shah Rukh's co-star, starred in India’s first Rs 100-crore hit, quit films to become...

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Meet actor richer than Salman, Aamir, Akshay; was superstar at 26, has just 3 solo hits in 10 years, is rich because...

This actor has a staggering net worth of Rs 3100 crore, more than bigger superstars like Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, and Akshay Kumar.

article-main

Abhimanyu Mathur

Updated: Feb 12, 2024, 06:44 PM IST

Edited by

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The Khans have long ruled Bollywood. The three superstars – Shah Rukh, Aamir, and Salman – have been the biggest box office draws in India for three decades. The only other actor to routinely rival them over a period of time has been Akshay Kumar. So it would not be a stretch to believe that these four men would be the richest in India. However, there is one star – younger than all of them – who is richer than four of these five superstars. And that is despite the fact that he has fewer hits than all of them.

The actor who is richer than Salman, Aamir, Akshay

Hrithik Roshan is the second-richest Indian actor with a massive reported net worth of $375 million (Rs 3120 crore), as per CNBC TV18. The actor trails only Shah Rukh Khan, who is one of the richest actors in the world with a Rs 6000-crore net worth. But after him, it’s Hrithik at the second spot, ahead of more successful superstars like Salman Khan (Rs 2900 crore), Akshay Kumar (Rs 2500 crore), and Aamir Khan (Rs 1900 crore). Reports say that Hrithik has made his millions through brand endorsements, movies, and his atheisure brand HRX. As per reports, he also has a stake in his father Rakesh Roshan’s production company, and he also takes profit share in all his films for the last 10 years.

Hrithik Roshan’s sporadic films

Hrithik began his journey as a lead actor in Bollywood in the best way possible as his debut film Kaho Na Pyaar Hai was a blockbuster. This made him a superstar at just 26. This was followed by few flops, interspersed with hits like Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Koi Mil Gaya, and Krrish. In the second decade of his career, Hrithik became more selective with his choice of films, doing fewer films each year, sometimes going years in between two releases. In fact, Hrithik has only done seven films in the last ten years, of which three have been hits – War, Super 30, and Bang Bang. The verdict on his latest release Fighter is awaited as it is still running in theatres.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Not Shahid Kapoor, but Sandeep Reddy Vanga wanted this superstar for Kabir Singh, he was...

BestSmmProvider Review 2024 – #1 Best SMM Panel Provider

Mithun Chakraborty son Mimoh shares health update after news of actor's hospitalisation

Watch: Kavya Maran's heartwarming reaction after Sunrisers Eastern Cape win back-to-back SA20 titles

Sunil Gavaskar criticises Mitchell Starc's record IPL salary: 'Over the top, to be...'

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Shehnaaz Gill takes social media by storm with her dreamy look in black saree, fans call her ‘golden diva’

In pics: Prabhas, Shruti Haasan, Prashanth Neel stun in Salaar success bash in Bengaluru

Streaming This Week: Indian Police Force, Extra Ordinary Man, Sixty Minutes, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Alia Bhatt exudes royalty in printed saree at award event in Riyadh, fans react

Meet actress Surekha Vani, in news for going bald; Ram Charan, Chiranjeevi, Allu Arjun's co-star, shaved her head for...

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE