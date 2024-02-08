Meet actor who made superhit debut, became a star overnight, one rumour ruined his career, quit acting, he is now..

Many actors come to Bollywood to fulfill their dreams of being an actor but only a few of them succeed in making their dreams come true. Many actors try hard but fail to taste success. Today, we will tell you about an actor who quit acting and moved away from the film world despite tasting success with his very first film. We are talking about Nakul Kapoor.

It was in the year 2002 that Nakul Kapoor entered Bollywood to fulfill his dreams. The stardom he earned from his very first film is something everyone dreams of achieving. However, Nakul Kapoor soon quit the world of acting and disappeared from the screen.

Nakul Kapoor started his career in 1998 with the album ‘Ho Gayi Hai Mohabbat Tumse’. In the year 2001, he worked in the film ‘Aaja Mere Yaar’. In the year 2002, Nakul got the film ‘Tum Se Achcha Kaun Hai’. This film gave Nakul Kapoor a special place in everyone's hearts overnight. Nakul became a star after this movie.

If media reports are to be believed, then actor Nakul Kapoor, who became an overnight star with the film 'Tum Se Achcha Kaun Hai', started being discussed everywhere. People believed that he could make his mark as a Bollywood superstar and would also go on to compete with the three Khans of Bollywood - Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, and Aamir Khan.

But then suddenly, Nakul disappeared from the industry in such a way that even his fans had no clue about the actor. According to media reports, a news report started circulating that said that Nakul died in a road accident, while another report claimed that he died due to an illness. It was later revealed, by the actor himself, that these reports were false and that he is very much alive.

There are a lot of rumours about his sudden disappearance. Some media reports claim that Nakul was always a spiritual person and after his first film became a hit, he decided to quit acting and follow the path of spirituality. Nakul currently lives in Vancouver, Canada with his family. He is the owner and instructor at Divine Light Yoga.

