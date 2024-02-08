Meet former beauty queen who made debut with superstar, quit acting, married billionaire worth Rs 35000 crore, she is..

Twitter
Headlines

Israel's PM Netanyahu dismisses Hamas' proposals for ceasefire, says 'we are on way to complete victory'

Tata Motors launches India’s cheapest CNG automatic car, priced at just Rs…

Meet star with Rs 3100 crore net worth, has Rs 800-crore property, studio, sports teams; still not India's richest actor

Meet man, left job to build Rs 698000 crore firm, donated over Rs 285 crore, he now has net worth of Rs…

Biggest box office flop lost Rs 1100 crore, studio boss lost job, director went into hiding, star had no film for years

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Israel's PM Netanyahu dismisses Hamas' proposals for ceasefire, says 'we are on way to complete victory'

Tata Motors launches India’s cheapest CNG automatic car, priced at just Rs…

Meet star with Rs 3100 crore net worth, has Rs 800-crore property, studio, sports teams; still not India's richest actor

Side effects of Vitamin D overdose

Largest birds in the world

Benefits of drinking anjeer water

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Hrithik Roshan, Anil Kapoor, Siddharth Anand slay in style at Fighter trailer launch; Deepika Padukone gives it a miss

Inside photos from Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas' daughter Malti Marie's birthday bash

In pics: Hansal Mehta, Pratik Gandhi reunite for biopic on Mahatma Gandhi, shoot commences in Gujarat

From ‘Parivarvaad’ Jibe To Mocking INDIA Bloc, Top 10 Moments Of PM Modi's Speech In Parliament

Big News! ED Raids Arvind Kejriwal's Secretary And Other AAP Leaders At 12 Locations In Delhi-NCR

IND vs ENG 2nd Test Day 4 Highlights: India Beat England By 106 Runs In Vizag, Level Series 1-1

Meet star with Rs 3100 crore net worth, has Rs 800-crore property, studio, sports teams; still not India's richest actor

Sandeep Reddy Vanga reveals his son, wife’s reaction to Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Animal: ‘He was saying that…’

Biggest box office flop lost Rs 1100 crore, studio boss lost job, director went into hiding, star had no film for years

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Meet former beauty queen who made debut with superstar, quit acting, married billionaire worth Rs 35000 crore, she is..

Gayatri Joshi made her Bollywood film debut in December 2004 with Ashutosh Gowarikar's 'Swades', opposite Shah Rukh Khan. This was her first and only film.

article-main

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated: Feb 08, 2024, 11:09 AM IST

Edited by

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Gayatri Joshi was once a brilliant actress in the film industry but she did not give much time to the industry and said goodbye to acting after just one film. Her Bollywood debut was a dream come true as she got a chance to start her acting career with none other than Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan. The film was 'Swades' and it was directed by Ashutosh Gowarikar. But, Gayatri Joshi surprised everyone as she decided to leave acting after doing only one film and married a rich businessman named Vikas Oberoi who is a billionaire and property magnate. He runs the Mumbai-based real estate company Oberoi Realty.

Gayatri Joshi was born in Maharashtra's Nagpur and studied at Mount Carmel High School. Her family relocated to Mumbai after which she joined the J. B. Vachha High School. After completing her schooling, Gayatri Joshi joined the Sydenham College of Commerce and Economics. Before making her debut in Bollywood, Gayatri Joshi modelled for brands such as Godrej, LG, Ponds, Bombay Dyeing, Sunsilk, and Philips.

Gayatri Joshi was one of the five finalists of the 1999 Femina Miss India Contest and was crowned Miss India International 2000 and represented India at the Miss International 2000 beauty pageant in Japan. 

Gayatri Joshi made her Bollywood film debut in December 2004 with Ashutosh Gowarikar's 'Swades', opposite Shah Rukh Khan. This was her first and only film. 

After a few months after the release of 'Swades', Gayatri Joshi married Indian billionaire Vikas Oberoi in 2005 and retired from the film industry. She currently lives in Mumbai with her husband and two kids, away from the world of glitz and glamour. 

For the unversed, Gayatri Joshi's husband Vikas Oberoi is a billionaire and property magnate. He runs the Mumbai-based real estate company Oberoi Realty. His net worth, as per Forbes, is a whopping 4.3 billion dollars which is more than Rs 35000 crore. 

READ | India's biggest flop film, made with huge budget, failed to recover cost, had big superstars, earned just Rs...

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Vikrant Massey, Sheetal Thakur bless with a baby boy, couple says 'we are bursting with joy'

Aamir Khan says he is ready to work again, wants to do 'age-appropriate' romantic films: 'Can't become an...'

Man turns heads by purchasing foldable house for Rs 21 lakh from Amazon, details here

Migrant worker from Punjab shot dead by terrorists in Srinagar

Mukesh Ambani’s Jio Financial Services rubbishes reports of massive deal, Paytm now at Rs 27800 crore…

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Hrithik Roshan, Anil Kapoor, Siddharth Anand slay in style at Fighter trailer launch; Deepika Padukone gives it a miss

Inside photos from Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas' daughter Malti Marie's birthday bash

In pics: Hansal Mehta, Pratik Gandhi reunite for biopic on Mahatma Gandhi, shoot commences in Gujarat

In pics: TV's Ram-Sita Gurmeet Choudhary, Debina Bonnerjee attend Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony in Ayodhya

Streaming This Week: Animal, Sam Bahadur, Karmma Calling, Shark Tank India 3; latest OTT titles to binge-watch

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE