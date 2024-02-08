Meet former beauty queen who made debut with superstar, quit acting, married billionaire worth Rs 35000 crore, she is..

Gayatri Joshi made her Bollywood film debut in December 2004 with Ashutosh Gowarikar's 'Swades', opposite Shah Rukh Khan. This was her first and only film.

Gayatri Joshi was once a brilliant actress in the film industry but she did not give much time to the industry and said goodbye to acting after just one film. Her Bollywood debut was a dream come true as she got a chance to start her acting career with none other than Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan. The film was 'Swades' and it was directed by Ashutosh Gowarikar. But, Gayatri Joshi surprised everyone as she decided to leave acting after doing only one film and married a rich businessman named Vikas Oberoi who is a billionaire and property magnate. He runs the Mumbai-based real estate company Oberoi Realty.

Gayatri Joshi was born in Maharashtra's Nagpur and studied at Mount Carmel High School. Her family relocated to Mumbai after which she joined the J. B. Vachha High School. After completing her schooling, Gayatri Joshi joined the Sydenham College of Commerce and Economics. Before making her debut in Bollywood, Gayatri Joshi modelled for brands such as Godrej, LG, Ponds, Bombay Dyeing, Sunsilk, and Philips.

Gayatri Joshi was one of the five finalists of the 1999 Femina Miss India Contest and was crowned Miss India International 2000 and represented India at the Miss International 2000 beauty pageant in Japan.

After a few months after the release of 'Swades', Gayatri Joshi married Indian billionaire Vikas Oberoi in 2005 and retired from the film industry. She currently lives in Mumbai with her husband and two kids, away from the world of glitz and glamour.

For the unversed, Gayatri Joshi's husband Vikas Oberoi is a billionaire and property magnate. He runs the Mumbai-based real estate company Oberoi Realty. His net worth, as per Forbes, is a whopping 4.3 billion dollars which is more than Rs 35000 crore.

