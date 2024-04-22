Manushi Chhillar reacts to 30-year age gap with Bade Miyan Chote Miyan co-star Akshay Kumar: 'There had to be a way...'

Manushi Chhillar has opened up on the 30-year age gap between her and her Bade Miyan Chote Miyan and Samrat Prithviraj co-star Akshay Kumar

Manushi Chhillar is only four films old in the industry. The former Miss World made her acting debut with Samrat Prithviraj and most recently appeared in a supporting role in Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. Apart from Manushi, the other common factor in both these films was the presence of Akshay Kumar. A lot has been said about the 30-year age gap between the two actors as well, something Manushi herself addressed in a recent interview.

Manushi was 25 when Samrat Prithviraj, her debut released. Akshay, who played the titular character and her on-screen husband, was 55 at the time. In a recent interview with with Zoom, the actress addressed the pairing. “Working with a superstar is good. You get a certain amount of visibility. If I talk about my first film, there was an age gap. They wanted to play the whole thing.”

The two actors then reunited for Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. However, as Manushi points out, there was no romantic angle between their characters this time around. The makers simply paired them in promotional music videos. “In this film, there was no pairing. We did songs for marketing. There had to be a way to put two people together for the songs, but that's pretty much it, which is fine. I don't see it as something that was atrocious or something that shouldn't have been there. It wasn't like a love story anyway,” the actress said.

Manushi is currently awaiting the release of her next project Tehran. An action thriller directed by Arun Gopalan, the film also stars John Abraham and marks Neeru Bajwa’s return to Hindi films after almost a decade. Said to be inspired by true events, the film is scheduled for a release later this year.

