Meet actress, who made debut with Akshay Kumar, her all four films have been huge flops, now attempting comeback with...

From her debut film Samrat Prithviraj to her latest release Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, all films of Manushi Chhillar have been massive flops at the box office.

From Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Sushmita Sen to Priyanka Chopra and Lara Dutta, there have been many actresses who entered the Hindi film industry after winning beauty pageants. Another addition to this list is Manushi Chhillar, who entered Bollywood after winning the Miss World title in 2017.

After becoming the sixth Indian woman to become the Miss World in November 2017 in China, Manushi made her Bollywood debut in the 2022 historical drama Samrat Prithviraj, in which Akshay Kumar played the titular character. The Chandraprakash Dwivedi directorial, in which Manushi played the princess Sanyogita, was made on a massive budget of Rs 220 crore and turned out to be a box office bomb after collecting Rs 68.25 crore in India.

Manushi's second release was the comedy drama The Great Indian Family, in which she was paired opposite Vicky Kaushal. Directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya, the film was made at the budget of Rs 40 crore, but only earned Rs 5 crore in India. In 2024, Manushi has had two releases and both of them again have failed at the box office.

First, she was seen with Varun Tej in the Telugu-Hindi bilingual action thriller Operation Valentine. Made in Rs 42 crore, the Shakti Pratap Singh Hada directorial could earn just Rs 8 crore in India. Manushi was most recently seen in Ali Abbas Zafar-directed action thriller Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. Also starring Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Sonakshi Sinha, and Alaya F, the film was made on a colossal budget of Rs 350 crore, but has only earned Rs 51 crore in India in its first nine days and has been termed as a box office bomb.

Manushi Chillar is attempting to make comeback with her third release of the year, Tehran. Also starring John Abraham, the geopolitical action film was officially announced in February 2022 and is expected to release in the theatres in May. The film is directed by Arun Gopalan in his directorial debut.

