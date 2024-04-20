Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Meet actress, who made debut with Akshay Kumar, her all four films have been huge flops, now attempting comeback with...

Meet Vir Hirani, Rajkumar Hirani's son who skipped his father's production for his acting debut, will be seen in...

Mumbai police receives threat call of 'major incident' to be carried out by Lawrence Bishnoi's man

'Had to look beyond Rohit because....': Robin Uthappa on why Mumbai Indians switched to Hardik Pandya in IPL 2024

BCCI imposes heavy fines on KL Rahul, Ruturaj Gaikwad immediately after LSG vs CSK IPL match, here's why

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Unravelling the Mystery of Hibox: Revolutionizing E-commerce in India

Meet actress, who made debut with Akshay Kumar, her all four films have been huge flops, now attempting comeback with...

Meet Vir Hirani, Rajkumar Hirani's son who skipped his father's production for his acting debut, will be seen in...

Dry fruits to avoid eating in the morning

Side effects of eating chia seeds

Players to score century and take 200 wickets in T20 cricket

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Remember Ali Haji? Aamir Khan, Kajol's son in Fanaa, who is now director, writer; here's how charming he looks now

Remember Sana Saeed? SRK's daughter in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, here's how she looks after 26 years, she's dating..

In pics: Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, Mani Ratnam, Suriya attend S Shankar's daughter Aishwarya's star-studded wedding

Karnataka Horror: Congress Leader's Daughter Stabbed To Death On College Campus In Hubballi

Manipur: Firing At Polling Booth, Voters Run For Cover | Lok Sabha Elections 2024

Israel Launches Missile Attack on Iran's Isfahan In Response To Iranian Assault | Breaking News

Meet Vir Hirani, Rajkumar Hirani's son who skipped his father's production for his acting debut, will be seen in...

Kareena Kapoor opens up about walking out of Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela: ‘Maybe Deepika, Ranveer were...'

Sridevi's biggest flop was delayed for 6 years, director left film midway, producer sold assets to clear debt, earned..

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Meet actress, who made debut with Akshay Kumar, her all four films have been huge flops, now attempting comeback with...

From her debut film Samrat Prithviraj to her latest release Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, all films of Manushi Chhillar have been massive flops at the box office.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Apr 20, 2024, 04:40 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

article-main
Manushi Chhillar/Instagram
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

From Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Sushmita Sen to Priyanka Chopra and Lara Dutta, there have been many actresses who entered the Hindi film industry after winning beauty pageants. Another addition to this list is Manushi Chhillar, who entered Bollywood after winning the Miss World title in 2017.

After becoming the sixth Indian woman to become the Miss World in November 2017 in China, Manushi made her Bollywood debut in the 2022 historical drama Samrat Prithviraj, in which Akshay Kumar played the titular character. The Chandraprakash Dwivedi directorial, in which Manushi played the princess Sanyogita, was made on a massive budget of Rs 220 crore and turned out to be a box office bomb after collecting Rs 68.25 crore in India.

Manushi's second release was the comedy drama The Great Indian Family, in which she was paired opposite Vicky Kaushal. Directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya, the film was made at the budget of Rs 40 crore, but only earned Rs 5 crore in India. In 2024, Manushi has had two releases and both of them again have failed at the box office.

First, she was seen with Varun Tej in the Telugu-Hindi bilingual action thriller Operation Valentine. Made in Rs 42 crore, the Shakti Pratap Singh Hada directorial could earn just Rs 8 crore in India. Manushi was most recently seen in Ali Abbas Zafar-directed action thriller Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. Also starring Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Sonakshi Sinha, and Alaya F, the film was made on a colossal budget of Rs 350 crore, but has only earned Rs 51 crore in India in its first nine days and has been termed as a box office bomb.

Manushi Chillar is attempting to make comeback with her third release of the year, Tehran. Also starring John Abraham, the geopolitical action film was officially announced in February 2022 and is expected to release in the theatres in May. The film is directed by Arun Gopalan in his directorial debut.

READ | Made in Rs 19 crore, this film earned Rs 125 crore, won four National Film Awards, was first Indian movie to...

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Apple announces new project in India, not linked to iPhone, iPad, Mac but…

Bajaj Auto’s net profit rises to Rs 2011 crore, posted revenue of Rs...

UP Board Result 2024 DECLARED: Prachi Nigam, Shubham Verma tops in UPMSP class 10th, 12th; direct link here

Nestle getting children addicted to sugar, Cerelac contains 3 grams of sugar per serving in India but not in…

Narayana Murthy's 5-month old grandson to earn Rs 4 crore, Sudha Murty's daughter to get whopping...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Remember Ali Haji? Aamir Khan, Kajol's son in Fanaa, who is now director, writer; here's how charming he looks now

Remember Sana Saeed? SRK's daughter in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, here's how she looks after 26 years, she's dating..

In pics: Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, Mani Ratnam, Suriya attend S Shankar's daughter Aishwarya's star-studded wedding

In pics: Sanya Malhotra attends opening of school for neurodivergent individuals to mark World Autism Month

Remember Jibraan Khan? Shah Rukh's son in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, who worked in Brahmastra; here’s how he looks now

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

MORE
Advertisement