Karan Johar postpones Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani to avoid clash with Kartik Aaryan starrer Shehzada?

On Saturday, July 16, Kartik Aaryan announced the new release date of his upcoming film Shehzada co-starring Kriti Sanon. The action-drama film was earlier scheduled to release on November 4, 2022, but now the Rohit Dhawan directorial has been pushed ahead and will hit theatres on Valentine's Day weekend next year on February 10, 2023.

This sets up Kartik Aaryan's clash with Karan Johar, with whom he doesn't share a good professional relationship after his ouster from Dostana 2 backed by the filmmaker, as the Kuch Kuch Hota Hai filmmaker's next directorial Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt is set to release on the same date, i.e. February 10 next year.

And now, as per the latest reports, Karan Johar has decided to postpone his film. However, it's not due to Kartik Aaryan but due to Alia Bhatt's pregnancy. The family-based romantic comedy, which also stars veteran actors like Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi, is still left with 10-15 days of shoot, and with Alia taking a break due to pregnancy, the last schedule of the film will be shot in the first quarter of 2023, as per reports.



A source was quoted telling Pinkvilla, "Keeping Alia Bhatt’s pregnancy in mind, Karan has delayed the shooting schedule of a film’s key sequence. While the initial plan was to shoot in August, the filmmaker will now be shooting the scene in question once Alia Bhatt is back to shoot after her delivery. He is planning to commence this 10-to-15-day schedule with Alia in the first quarter of 2023. The delay in the shooting has, in turn, led to a delay in the film’s release date."

The report further adds that the Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani team will announce a new release date shortly.