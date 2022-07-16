Shehzada: Kartik Aaryan's film to clash with Karan Johar's directorial, gets postponed to 2023

Kartik Aaryan

Kartik Aaryan and Karan Johar do have a history, and we all are familiar with it. Now, get ready to witness one mega clash at the box office, as Kartik's Shehzada will battle it out with Johar's directorial Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. Aaryan's upcoming film was originally scheduled to release in November. But now, the film has been postponed to next year's Valentine's Day weekend, February 10, 2023.

On the same date, Karan Johar marks his return as a director with Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, which stars Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh in the leads. Dharma production had announced the official release date months back, and now Kartik has made that weekend more interesting with his film.

Trade expert Taran Adarsh broke the news of postponement on his social media, and wrote, "#Xclusiv... KARTIK AARYAN - KRITI SANON: 'SHEHZADA' SHIFTS TO 2023... #Shehzada - which was supposed to hit the screens on 4 Nov 2022 - will now release next year: In *cinemas* 10 Feb 2023 #ValentinesDay weekend... Stars #KartikAaryan and #KritiSanon... Directed by #RohitDhawan.

#Shehzada is produced by #BhushanKumar, #KrishanKumar, #AlluAravind, #SRadhaKrishna and #AmanGill."

Here's the post

For the unversed, Kartik and Karan have bad blood between them. The two couldn't get along during Dostana 2 production, and Kartik was asked to exit the project. After that, there was bad press, and we all know how he managed to curb those damages with his performances in movies like Dhamaka, and the recent-released Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. However, this clash will be pretty interesting to see how one film will affect the other.

Kartik's Shehzada is the offical remake of Allu Arjun's all-time blockbuster Alla vaikunkapuramulo, and it stars Kartik's Lukka Chuppi co-star Kriti Sanon in the opposite. Kartik fans will certainly look upon the release, and they might find this clash pretty interesting.