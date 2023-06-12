Kangana Ranaut announces release date of her first production Tiku Weds Sheru starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Avneet Kaur

Kangana Ranaut-Tiku Weds Sheru/Twitter

Kangana Ranaut is among the few Indian actresses such as Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone, Taapsee Pannu, and Priyanka Chopra, who own their production houses. She launched her banner Manikarnika Films, named after her debut directorial Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi, in which she portrayed the freedom fighter Laxmi Bai, in May 2021.

And now finally after more than two years, Kangana's first produced film Tiku Weds Sheru is set for a streaming release on Prime Video. Sharing the poster with the release date of Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Avneet Kaur-starrer film on her Twitter on Monday, the actress wrote, "Here’s my first production under my own banner. Hold tight for a hilarious joyride filled with love, dreams, and non-stop laughter as Tiku & Sheru chase their ultimate Bollywood dream! #TikuWedsSheruOnPrime, June 23 only on Prime Video."

The OTT giant also made the announcement on their social media handles with the caption, "Save the date for the wildest wedding of the year as Tiku & Sheru take you on their roller-coaster journey filled with mischiefs, and laughter! #TikuWedsSheruOnPrime, June 23." The film is directed by Sai Kabir, who previously directed Ranaut in the crime comedy Revolver Rani in 2014.

Here’s my first production under my own banner…

Hold tight for a hilarious joyride filled with love, dreams, and non-stop laughter as Tiku & Sheru chase their ultimate bollywood dream! #TikuWedsSheruOnPrime, June 23 only on @PrimeVideoIN@ManikarnikaFP @Nawazuddin_S… pic.twitter.com/eiRJNbnKNs — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) June 12, 2023

Meanwhile, Kangana will be seen next portraying the former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in the political drama Emergency, which also stars Anupam Kher, Mahima Chaudhry, Vishak Nair, Satish Kaushik, Milind Soman, and Shreyas Talpade in prominent roles. The actress has also directed and produced the film under her banner Manikarnika Films.

She also has Sarvesh Mewara's Tejas lined up for release. The actress, who made her debut in the 2006 romantic thriller Gangster, will be seen playing the role of an Indian Air Force pilot. The RSVP production was slated to hit theatres on Dussehra last year on October 5 but has been postponed and a new release date hasn't been announced yet.



READ | Kangana Ranaut says 'Shakuni' Karan Johar, 'Duryodhan' Ranbir Kapoor were responsible for Sushant Singh Rajput's death