Jubilee Day: Here's how you can watch classics Aradhana, Pyaasa, Kati Patang, Mr & Mrs 55 in theatre free of cost

To celebrate the upcoming series Jubilee, the streaming giant Prime Video and series' creator and director Vikramaditya Motwane announced a special initiative called Jubilee Day in which four classic films from the golden era of the Hindi film industry 1950s-1970s will be screened on the big screen at a Mumbai theatre absolutely free of cost.

These four films include Guru Dutt and Madhubala-starrer Mr. & Mrs. 55 (1955), Guru Dutt, Mala Sinha, and Waheeda Rehmn's Pyaasa (1957), Sharmila Tagore and Rajesh Khanna's Aradhana (1969), and Asha Parekh and Rajesh Khanna-starrer Kati Patang (1971). The classics will be screened at PVR ICON, Andheri, Mumbai from 12 noon onwards on Thursday, April 6, a day ahead of the series premiere date on April 7.

Vikramaditya Motwane, who has previously directed critically acclaimed films such as Udaan and Lootera said in a statement, "I have grown up watching and admiring timeless and classic films. Even before I became a filmmaker, movies have always played a pivotal part in my life. I have always wanted the audience to have a glimpse of the charming world of the yesteryears of the Hindi film industry, which I have done through the series and I felt ‘Jubilee Day’ was a wonderful idea to strengthen that effort to pay our humble tribute to this magical industry where we work."

"We are thankful to Mr. Sushilkumar Agrawal of Ultra Media & Entertainment Pvt Ltd and Mr. Ashim Samanta for supporting this initiative and helping us bring these milestone films from the history of Indian cinema to audiences. I am hoping for audiences to take back some of the old-world charm of movies with this day-long festival', the filmmaker concluded.

To catch these timeless classics on the big screen, cinephiles can log onto www.bookmyshow.com and book their tickets. It will be free seating on first cum first basis. Starring Prosenjit Chatterjee, Aditi Rao Hydari, Aparshakti Khurrana, Ram Kapoor, and Wamiqa Gabbi in the lead roles, Jubilee will premiere on Prime Video with the first five episodes releasing on April 7 and the next five episodes releasing on April 14.



