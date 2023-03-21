Jee Rahe The Hum: Salman Khan croons love song from Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, fans ‘falling in love with bhai’s voice’

Salman Khan-Pooja Hegde

Salman Khan has once again picked up the mike as he reunited with Amaal Malik for the new Jee Rahe The Hum (Falling in Love) from his upcoming movie Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. Yesterday, Salman Khan released the teaser of the song and netizens were impressed with his ‘young looks’ in the song. Today, the full song is out and fans can’t get enough of the actor’s voice.

On Tuesday, the makers of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan released their third song featuring Salman Khan and Pooja Hegde. What comes as a surprise is that the song is sung by Salman Khan himself. The song is written by Shabbir Ahmed and composed by Amaal Mallik. The song shows love developing between the leads, the colorful visuals, romantic and refreshing lyrics, and undeniable chemistry makes the song quite pleasing and soulful. Salman Khan and Pooja Hegde look cute together and their sizzling chemistry is just unmissable. Other than this, the song also shows a fun bond between the brothers as the viewers get to see a small glimpse of Siddharth Nigam, Jassie Gill, and Raghav Juyal in the song.

Salman Khan also shared the announcement of the song on his Twitter along with a cool caption, “Woh joh falling wala step hai jisme koi step nahiin hai, woh karke dikha do… love ka toh pata nahiin falling is sure. (Do that falling step from the video...Idk about love but falling is sure)”

The romantic number is already ruling the hearts of fans and they can’t get over Salman Khan’s voice in the song. Netizens were also seen appreciating the film for not making any remake songs and going for an original song with heart-touching lyrics. Some of them found it to have similar vibes to the Hangover song from Bhaijaan’s movie Kick. The comment section was full of praise for the actor and the song.

Netizens were all praises for the melodious and refreshing song and wrote, “In the Era Of Remake And Nudity SALMAN BHAI is Giving Classic and Soulful Music.” Another fan wrote, “In this era of cringe-recreated songs, Salman Khan gives us melodious original songs.” Another comment read, “Salman Khan's voice just wow. I wish this beautiful song a success.” Another user wrote, “You ignore Bollywood but you can't ignore Salman Khan's magical voice.”

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan starring Salman Khan and Pooja Hegde is directed by Farhad Samji. The movie also stars Siddharth Nigam, Jassie Gill, Raghav Juyal, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari, and Venkatesh Daggubati in prominent roles. With only 30 days left before the release of the film, the new song has created hype among the audience for the movie. Ram Charan will also make a cameo in the film.

