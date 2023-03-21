Watch: Shah Rukh Khan scolds Bhuvan Bam for bad promo script for Pathaan OTT release, fans call it peak comedy

Shah Rukh Khan-Bhuvan Bam/Twitter

Shah Rukh Khan’s comeback movie Pathaan which garnered immense love from people around the world is now set to make its OTT debut on Prime Video. The OTT platform officially announced the release of Pathaan this morning and now shared a new fun video featuring Shah Rukh Khan and Bhuvan Bam wherein the actor can be seen sharing the news of his film’s release on Prime video.

On Tuesday, Prime Video IN shared a fun video featuring Bhuvan Bam and Shah Rukh Khan on its Twitter handle and wrote, “nothing, just Pathaan sharing some news with you watch #PathaanOnPrime, Mar 22 in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.” In the video, King Khan can be seen struggling with finding good dialogue for promoting Pathaan’s OTT release, and here’s where Bhuvan Bam comes to the rescue as he can be seen suggesting some fun dialogue to him which will leave you in splits. The fun banter between the two is a treat to watch. SRK ends the video in style showing a short glimpse of his abs and keeping the announcement short.

Netizens were in splits after watching the video as one of the comments read, “KING OF ROMANCE, KING OF ACTION NOW KING OF COMEDY.” Another fan wrote, “#BBXSRK is always entertaining to watch.” Another comment read, “Perfectly cute & fun video.” Another fan wrote, “This is hilarious.”

Pathaan starring Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and John Abraham is directed by Siddharth Anand. The movie was released on January 25 and emerged as the biggest blockbuster. The movie revolves around Pathaan, a spy who goes on a mission to protect the country from a group of terrorists who wishes to launch an attack on India. The action-packed spy thriller collected over Rs 540 crores in India and Rs 1046 crores worldwide. The film is still ruling the hearts of people and the audience can’t get enough of Shah Rukh Khan’s comeback on the big screen.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shah Rukh Khan has an exciting lineup of movies planned for this year. SRK will be next seen in Atlee’s Jawan also starring Nayanthara, Deepika Padukone, and Vijay Sethupathi. The thriller is all set to hit the theatres on June 2, 2023. The superstar will also be seen in Rajkumar Hirani’s directional Dunki starring Taapsee Pannu and produced by Gauri Khan. Other than this, fans are also excited to see the actor in Salman Khan’s Tiger 3 as he is going to make a cameo in the film.

