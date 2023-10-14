Janhvi Kapoor brutally trolled for her ‘disastrous’ ramp walk, netizens say ‘nepo careless walking’

Janhvi Kapoor gets brutally trolled for her 'disastrous' ramp walk at Lakme Fashion Week 2023.

Janhvi Kapoor recently turned showstopper for fashion designer Amit Aggarwal in a breathtaking look at Lakme Fashion Week 2023. However, the actress got brutally trolled for her ‘disastrous’ ramp walk.

On Saturday, a Reddit user shared a video on the platform of Janhvi Kapoor walking the ramp at Lakme Fashion Week 2023. The actress was seen wearing a black bustier with a metallic finish which she paired with a matching body-grazing skirt for the show. Talking about her look, Janhvi said, “I love its simplicity and it is impactful just like Amit's entire collection. Also, it is sustainable.”

Though the actress looked stunning the dress, netizens trolled her for her ramp walk. One of the comments read, “Even amateur college fashion shows have better ramp walks. Aur inko model influencer actor sab banna hai.” Another wrote, “Was tryna look sexy and sultry. Instead looked sleepy and shabby.” Another netizen commented, “She should've at least prepared before doing it. Nepokids take these opportunities for granted.” Another wrote, “Dmart Kim K.” Another comment read, “Nepo careless walking.”

Janhvi Kapoor was recently seen in Bawaal which also starred Varun Dhawan. Helmed by Nitesh Tiwari, the film was released on Prime Video and received mixed reviews from the audience.

Janhvi Kapoor is now all set to make her South debut with the film Devara. The actress will be seen sharing the screen with Jr NTR in the movie directed by Koratala Siva. The film also stars Saif Ali Khan as the main antagonist and is scheduled to release in theatres in 2024.

Talking about her Tollywood debut and sharing her excitement about working with JR NTR in Devara, the actress said, “I really manifested working with Jr NTR so much I think for one year I was like please mujhe mauka mile mujhe mauka mile and finally it's happening!”

