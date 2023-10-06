Janhvi Kapoor reveals she wanted to quit acting for this reason: 'What’s the point of any of it if...'

Headlines

IND vs AUS 2023 World Cup preview: Head-to-head stats in ODIs, key players to watch out for

Sonu Nigam takes a dig at AR Rahman for composing Akshay Kumar, Kylie Minogue's Chiggy Wiggy: 'Itna bekaar gaana...'

This popular actor used to worked at construction site, asked his house help for job, ran away from home with only Rs...

Air India shares first look of its aircraft after change in logo, design; Check out pics

YEIDA launches scheme to set up toy, furniture parks in Greater Noida

Sonu Nigam takes a dig at AR Rahman for composing Akshay Kumar, Kylie Minogue’s Chiggy Wiggy: ‘Itna bekaar gaana...'

This popular actor used to worked at construction site, asked his house help for job, ran away from home with only Rs...

Air India shares first look of its aircraft after change in logo, design; Check out pics

Cervical Spondylosis: 10 ways to reduce neck pain naturally

Highest total in ODI World Cup history

Players who have scored fastest hundred in ODI World Cup

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

Rakshabandhan 2023: Budget-friendly gift ideas for sisters

'Mohabbat ki Dukan': Rahul Gandhi shares beautiful pictures from his Ladakh trip

In pics: Priyanka Chopra shares priceless moments with Nick Jonas, daughter Malti Marie in her 'August magic' diaries

Israel-Gaza Attack: We are at war, says Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu after Hamas fires 5,000 rockets

Asian Games 2023: Jyothi Vennam clinches rare three gold medals in archery, historic haul of medals

Israel-Gaza Attack: Israel declares war after Hamas fires 5,000 rockets; many killed, hundreds injured

This popular actor used to worked at construction site, asked his house help for job, ran away from home with only Rs...

Sonu Nigam takes a dig at AR Rahman for composing Akshay Kumar, Kylie Minogue’s Chiggy Wiggy: ‘Itna bekaar gaana...'

Kaala Paani trailer: Mona Singh, Ashutosh Gowariker strive to protect Andaman and Nicobar Islands' people

Janhvi Kapoor reveals she wanted to quit acting for this reason: 'What’s the point of any of it if...'

Janhvi Kapoor reveals she felt like quitting acting and becoming a 'momager'.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 06, 2023, 01:27 PM IST

Janhvi Kapoor’s sister Khushi Kapoor is all set to make her Bollywood debut with Zoya Akhtar’s film The Archies. The actress recently recalled her sister’s first day at the shoot and revealed that it broke her heart when she was not able to accompany her on her first day and this also made her rethink her career. 

In a conversation with News18, Janhvi Kapoor opened up about the first day of her sister Khushi Kapoor’s shoot and said, “It was the first time when I felt like I should just give up acting and maybe, I should just become like one of those on-set moms, who say, ‘Baby ke liye juice laao’, like a proper momager (laughs). What’s the point of any of it if I’m not able to be there for my family? But I’m doing it for. Hopefully, it will all be worth it.” 

With her father Boney Kapoor making his acting debut with Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar and her sister Khushi Kapoor gearing up for the release of her debut film, Janhvi Kapoor revealed that the conversations at the dinner table are often about work and said, “Yeah, but the discussion mostly is now about dates in terms of ‘Oh, where am I on this day? Okay, so, you are there. Maybe we will get two days in between to spend time together.’ It’s mostly about dates and schedules (laughs).” 

Talking about her sister Khushi Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor said, “Khushi is too straightforward. She has no time for bullsh*t.” She further added how Khushi reacts to her films and said, “She watches my films and either says ‘very good’ or goes like ‘meh’. She doesn’t indulge in what could’ve happened. She just tells me to go to sleep and not fish for compliments too much. The most she will say is that it could have been better and so, I should work harder the next. She’s very to the point.” 

Helmed by Zoya Akhtar, The Archies marks the debut of Khushi Kapoor, Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda, Mihir Ahuja, and Vendang Raina. The movie is an Indian adaptation of the popular comic book of the same name and promises to be a coming-of-age story that introduces the teenagers of Riverdale to a new generation in India. The film is scheduled to premiere on Netflix on December 7. 

Meanwhile, Janhvi Kapoor was recently seen in the movie Bawaal which also starred Varun Dhawan. Helmed by Nitesh Tiwari, the movie received a mixed response from the audience. The actress will soon be making her Telugu debut with Jr NTR’s Devara. Helmed by Koratala Siva, the movie also stars Saif Ali Khan and is scheduled to hit the theatres in 2024. 

